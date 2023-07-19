HOPWOOD -- Lightning does strike twice in the same place sometimes.
Charleroi twice used some two-out lightning to produce a pair of victories in the American Legion Baseball Region 6 Tournament at Hutchinson Field on Tuesday.
After rallying to defeat New Brighton, 5-1, by scoring five runs after there were two outs in the sixth inning earlier in the day, Charleroi broke a 4-4 tie by plating three runs after the first two batters were retired in the top of the eighth inning to knock off Hopewell, 7-4, Tuesday night.
The pair of wins improved Charleroi to 4-0 in the tournament and propelled it into Wednesday's championship against New Brighton, which eliminated Connellsville, 5-2, in the second game on Tuesday.
To claim the title, New Brighton must defeat Charleroi twice on Wednesday.
Ashton Ray was 3 for 4, including a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning, and Gianna Cantini retired all eight batters he faced to earn the win in relief of starting pitcher Remi Lessman for Charleroi.
"We had big innings with two outs in both games today, both late in the game," Charleroi manager Luke Mollis said. "I think that comes down to experience, having older guys that kind of expect to find a way to win.
"They want it. They've been here, made a little bit of noise in some of these tournaments but never went as far as we wanted to go, so I think it matters to them. A lot of these guys are in their last year."
The score was tied 4-4 with two outs in the top of the eighth when Hopewell starting pitcher Garrett Smith hit the pitch-count limit and was relieved by Luke Walton.
Hunter Mamie greeted Walton with a double to deep left-center field and Ray followed with a double to right to make it 5-4.
"He's been clutch and he's shown a little bit of power the last few games," Mollis said of Ray. "He's shooting balls over outfielders' heads."
Brock Henderson's grounder resulted in an error that allowed Ray to score. After Lorenzo Glasser walked, Chad Behrendt capped the rally with an RBI single to right.
Cantini retired the side in order in the bottom of the inning to wrap up the win. He struck out two and threw 29 pitches in 2 2/3 innings which kept him eligible to pitch in Wednesday's championship.
"He was at his last pitch," Mollis said. "I was going to shut him off at 29 so it worked out perfect. I've got Ray left for tomorrow and then Cantini. I have a couple other kids I can throw but they're not the main guys."
Lessman allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits with three walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander threw 98 pitches.
"That's usually around his limit," Mollis said. "He pitched well all year. I had confidence in him. I figured he would go deep and probably give us our best chance going into today so we'd still having something tomorrow. He did exactly what we asked him."
Mollis commended his five-man pitching staff of Ben Shields, Glasser, Lessman, Cantini and Ray.
"We've been getting timely hitting but the pitching has been there all year," Mollis said. "That's what's been keeping us in games and kind of gives us that edge, the depth and the quality of pretty much all five of our main pitchers."
Charleroi had a rare fielding lapse in the first inning as two errors following a lead-off single by Walton helped Hopewell take a 2-0 lead.
Charleroi surged to a 3-2 advantage in the third.
Ray led off with a single, went to second on Henderson's ground out and scored on Glasser's double down the left field line. Glasser advanced to third on Behrendt's ground out and scored when Brightwell's grounder resulted in an error. Brightwell stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on Lessman's single to right.
Charleroi made it 4-2 in the fourth. Mamie drew a lead-off walk, Ray singled and both runners moved up on an outfield error. Henderson followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Mamie.
Hopewell tied it in the bottom of the inning with a two-run rally highlighted by Marshall Nock's double, Smith's RBI ground out and Lucas Arington's run-scoring single.
Hopewell would be held hitless the rest of the night.
Smith surrendered four runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks, a hit batter and four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Losing pitcher Walton was touched up for three runs (two earned) on three hits with one walk in 1/3 of an inning.
Brightwell had two hits, two stolen bases and a run.
Charleroi, the Fayette County League regular-season champion, improved to 16-3.
Region 6 will send one representative to the state tournament which will be held July 24-28 at Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.