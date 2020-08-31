Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.