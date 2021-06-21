As I powered through the account of Mount Pleasant softball's state-title winning victory last Friday, a few items were left on the lunch counter at the Sheetz somewhere in central Pennsylvania where the story was punched out.
So, here's the bits that were in my brain, but were not tapped out by my industrious fingers from the PIAA Class AAA softball championship at Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park between Mount Pleasant and Mid Valley.
-- Six Lady Vikings ended their high school careers in the 5-3 win over the Spartanettes: Hannah Gnibus, Courtney Poulich, Lexis Shawley, Mary Smithnosky, Lexi Puskar and Haylie Brunson.
-- All but Puskar were on the field when left fielder Abby Swank squeezed her glove around Chiara Zavislak's fly ball to end the game. Puskar's season came to an end in the semifinals because of her commitment to the Army National Guard. Chris Brunson lauded Puskar's impact as a leader, noting, "That's why Lexi went to the military."
-- Mid Valley scored three runs in the title game, three more runs than the Lady Vikings allowed in PIAA playoff wins over Bald Eagle Area (4-0), Avonworth (3-0), and Punxsutawney (13-0), and WPIAL tournament victories over Derry (6-0), Avonworth (8-0), and Ellwood City (15-0). That works out to an ERA of 0.47.
-- Mid Valley scored its second run on 5-3 (Sophia Smithnosky to Courtney Poulich) ground out, but I omitted the play was a perfectly-executed safety squeeze bunt by clean-up hitter Kat Davis.
-- Interesting, to me, at least, Davis bunted more in the clean-up spot than lead-off hitter Maranda Runco. And, Runco in the lead-off spot belted 19 home runs coming into the championship game.
-- Runco flew out to center fielder Katie Hutter in her first two at-bats, but Chris Brunson, to a raised eyebrow or two I imagine, intentionally walked the left-hander in her last two plate appearances. She was walked with two outs and a runner on second in the fifth inning. A passed ball and Chiara Zavislak's single brought home Mid Valley's third run, but Hutter closed the threat with a super running catch to end the inning. Runco was again walked in a similar situation with a runner at first and two outs in the seventh inning, but Swank's catch ended the game.
-- I understand, and agree, with Chris Brunson's decision. Even though the intentional walk in the seventh inning put the tying run on first and the winning run at the plate, with Runco's power she was more of a threat to be the tying run at the plate then her courtesy runner at first base.
-- I happened across the rebroadcast of the game on PCN on Saturday, and the commentators noted Runco was walked TWICE with the bases loaded in the playoffs to take the bat out of her hands.
-- Hutter recorded four fly ball outs in center field, including Jason's drive in the fifth inning and another catch on the warning track earlier in the game.
-- Haylie Brunson also made a nice catch on Davis' slicing fly ball in short right field to start the sixth inning. Brunson, normally the third baseman, moved to second after suffering a dislocated finger during infield practice at Peterswood Park in the opening PIAA playoff game against Bald Eagle Area.
-- Mary Smithnosky struck out five in the title game. She walked two, plus the two intentional walks. Both Mid Valley runners in the seventh inning reached base on walks. Smithnosky allowed only four hits.
-- Runco struck out six, walked two and allowed 10 hits.
-- Poulich's smart base-running likely led to the Lady Vikings' run in the fourth inning. Poulich was hit on the elbow to start the inning, and moved to second on Gnibus' ground out to third base. Sophia Smithnosky chopped a ball to Jason at shortstop. Poulich took off for third, likely disrupting the play. Jason's throw was low, but catchable, and in time. The ball skipped off the first baseman's glove, allowing a clapping Poulich to come home.
-- In a chance to expand my vocabulary, Courtney Poulich is the embodiment of the word "ebullient." Poulich was "cheerful and full of energy" throughout the game, be it scoring the game-tying run or squeezing the ball in her glove at first base after a nice play by a fellow infielder.
-- It was nice to hear the cheers, jeers, moans and groans of fans in the seats again. The Class AAA title game was played to nearly a full house.
-- And, with Mount Pleasant's victory in the state title game, the 2020-21 high school sports season came to a close. Applause to all the athletes, coaches and athletic directors who managed the most demanding year I can remember in my life and playing it all the way through.
