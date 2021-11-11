The Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts & Athletics Hall of Fame was formed in 2013. After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has chosen a Class of 2021. Although there will be no ceremony held this year, the new inductees will be honored through the Herald-Standard in a series of stories.
Today: Part 2, Team, Uniontown 1981 Marching Band
By Dr. Mable George Howard, cousin of Tom George:
Uniontown High School has long been known as the School of Champions throughout the state for their excellence in sports, academics, and the arts. Students have represented their school with fortitude, dignity, and pride.
In 1981, another champion emerged, the Uniontown High School Red Raiders Marching Band, led by Band Director Thomas F. George and assistants Todd Hamel, Roddy Hibbs, and Carol Guy. Working in sync under the direction of Tom George, the Marching Band and Auxiliary groups grew to near perfection with outstanding performances in competitions, sporting events, parades, and concerts.
With George at the helm, the students practiced four days a week for 2½ hours each day during the school year. Their progress and performances as a cohesive group were undeniable.
As the musicians and the auxiliary members progressed, George decided to implement a strategy to eliminate any distractions during band practices. He was the first Uniontown High School Band Director to take the students to Band Camp at West Liberty University in West Virginia. Living on campus for one week under the leadership of George, the students practiced and rehearsed their performances from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with breaks to refuel, regroup, and repeat the process again.
George was extremely proud of his band and auxiliary members, especially demonstrating their hard work, dedication, discipline, creativity, adaptability, and talent. George set high standards and expectations for his Band, and they did not disappoint.
In every show, the students incorporated the knowledge, advice, and experiences that George instilled in them. The band performed well in competitions in Pittsburgh, Florida, and Virginia Beach, and then came their biggest, most distinguished, and challenging competition of all.
In his third year as Band Director, George felt confident enough to enroll his band in a competition outside of the United States. Nearly 100 musicians and over 50 auxiliary, including color guards, silks, rifle twirlers, majorettes, and the Raiderette Drill Team, represented Uniontown High School with skill and determination at the Niagara Falls Blossom Festival held in Canada.
The Red Raiders Band and auxiliary performed the “Spirit of Spain” during a two-hour parade. The Bands were judged on music interpretation, alignment, sound, auxiliary, and marching. The Red Raider Marching Band surpassed over 20 bands from throughout the United States and Canada to win this most prestigious award.
George was impressed to learn that his Uniontown Marching Band was recognized as the highest scoring high school with the highest overall total points in the competition. Capturing the title of First Place Grand Champions was MUSIC to their ears.
“The competition was great,” stated George. “The students performed to their maximum potentials. It brought a new uplifting spirit to the entire band. I was beyond proud.”
Everyone was extremely excited as the well-deserved trophy was presented to George at the Blossom Festival in Niagara Falls, Canada. On their return to school, the Marching Band and Auxiliary members held their heads up high. This amazing honor gave them a sense of accomplishment, self respect, team spirit, and optimism. A new appreciation for the Marching Band quickly spread throughout the school and community.
George commented that, “Collectively, the Band was a star in its own right. My 1981 Band was extraordinary.”
George was overwhelmingly pleased to learn that after 40 years, his 1981 Marching Band was being honored and inducted into the Uniontown Area High School 2021 Hall of Fame.
