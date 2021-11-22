The Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts & Athletics Hall of Fame was formed in 2013. After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has chosen a Class of 2021. Although there will be no ceremony held this year, the new inductees will be honored through the Herald-Standard in a series of stories.
Today: Part 4, Arts, Patrick Daugherty, Ron Gmys, Tamora Pierce.
Patrick Daugherty
Patrick John Daugherty is the son of Joan and Mike Daugherty. He was born in Uniontown and raised in Shamrock, Pennsylvania. In 1968, he graduated from Uniontown Area Senior High School. Voted Best Artist his senior year.
In his own words, this is Daugherty’s story:
After graduation from high school, I earned an Associate Degree in Advertising/Illustration from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. This is where I experienced the luckiest day of my life, the day I met fellow student and future bride, Ellen.
Upon graduation I worked for the JC Penney Company in Uniontown doing advertisements, window displays and signage for the store. It was at this time I was drafted into the United States Army ... what could be worse timing? My career as a commercial artist was just getting started.
My time in the Army was during the Vietnam War Era. A series of lucky breaks led to my being classified as an illustrator. The first break being when the military transport plane leaving Pittsburgh was diverted to Fort Knox, Kentucky, instead of Fort Dix, New Jersey. Once I completed Basic Training and was assigned to be at Fort Knox, Ellen and I were married. A rainy day in April witnessed our wedding ceremony at the St. Vincent Basilica in Latrobe. During my two years in the service, I earned the rank of Specialist Fifth Class and was the Non-commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the art department.
What at first seemed to be an unwelcomed situation turned out to bean overwhelmingly positive experience. Being a graphic artist in the Army, working with other people’s ideas, made me realize I would prefer to work with my own ideas. Now with the GI Bill I could pursue a degree in fine arts. It was my good fortune that Fayette County had a Penn State campus where I could begin to achieve my goal. Ellan and I lived with my parents while I attended our local campus.
The degree, a Bachelor of Fine Arts-Painting, was completed at the main campus. In my senior year I was chosen to receive the College Award for Artistic Achievement. My degree was completed with a Master of Fine Arts-Painting. earned at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It was an honor to be accepted into one of the top five art departments in the United States. There is no Doctorate in fine arts, you either become an artist or not. I became a self-employed artist focusing on portraiture. Upon graduation, Ellen and I decided to move back to southwestern Pennsylvania to live near our parents for a period of time. Turns out once we moved back, we just never left. We love this area, the natural beauty, the good people, and the proximity to Pittsburgh.
i have had a varied career which employed both my fine arts and commercial art training. In 1991 I was asked to teach at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. The campus needed an Art History teacher. I was always grateful the campus was there for me so this was a way to return the favor. I have been teaching there ever since.
Here are a few items of interest:
1994: Co-founder of the internet company Netsville. Netsville helped create the e-commerce industry. With offices and data center currently located in Rochester, New York, Netsville is an e-commerce, marketing, and technology company, netsville.com. One of my contributions was to create the Netsville logo.
1999: Co-founder and current director of the Frank L. Melega Art Museum, located in Brownsville, Pennsylvania and still going strong. Showcasing the artworks of Brownsville native Frank L. Melega and featuring local, area, national and international artists in changing exhibitions. In 2007, a WQED production titled “The Melega Art Museum,” on which I was an advisor and a featured interview, was nominated for an Emmy in the Entertainment New category.
2003: Carnegie Museum of Natural History: DinoMite Days. For my sculpture titled Fossil Fuels, I was awarded the Jurassic Trophy — Best Dinosaur (Design). Over 100 artists created and modified dinosaur sculptures (based on one of three provided forms). The dinosaurs were placed throughout the Pittsburgh area in the Summer of 2003, then auctioned with proceeds going to charities. Fossil Fuels is currently located at the Carnegie Elementary School, Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
2013: Touchstone Center for Crafts Artist of the Year: My one-person exhibition titled Influenced by the Right People was a combination retrospective and 12 new artworks. The centerpiece was a four-by-eight feet trompe I’oeil painting of a wall titled Wall Painting. I know what you are thinking, how does he come up with these catchy titles?
2015: Bloom Exhibition, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. Exhibition by four artists. This is the third time I have exhibited at Nemacolin Resort but is only the second time my wife, Ellen, and I have been in the same exhibition. The first was an alumni show at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
2016: Keep it Green Exhibition. An exhibition by four artists, curated by Jessica Beck, the Andy Warhol Museum Milton Fine Curator of Art. Jessica Beck chose me after seeing one of my artworks in a show at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
2017: Fayette County Courthouse, Courtroom One. I was commissioned to create a same-size copy of the1772 Charles Willson Peale portrait of George Washington. Peale was commissioned by Martha Washington. My goal was to not let my decision vary from Peale’s decisions regarding the painting. I can take no credit for the success of the portrait; it all belongs to Peale. Being in Courtroom One, I believe, is better than being a part of an art museum collection. My George Washington copy will always be on display, at least as long as our freedom exists. Unlike the painting of mine that is in the collection of the Westmoreland Museum of American Arts which hasn’t been on display for a long, long time. Most art museums can exhibit no more than 20 percent of their collection at any given time.
Is is my good fortune that my plan to become an artist was fully supported by my parents. In high school I was also lucky to have Miss Williams as my art teacher. She was knowledgeable and encouraging. I remember her incredible skill as a calligrapher. Also, I have made friendships in those high school years that are maintained today.
I currently remain a self-employed artist, accepting a variety of commissions, portraits, art restoration, product/logo design, and continue to teach. My recent focus has been historical recreations, like the George Washington portrait, but also includes large paintings inspired or copied from Jackson Pollock, Frank Kline, and one of my favorites, Mark Rothko.
Being an artist has been challenging and fulfilling. I am often reminded of my parents’ advice of the importance of making your life’s work something you enjoy doing.
Ronald J. Gmys
Ron graduated from Uniontown High School in 1988. Ron actively participated in many of the school plays as an actor, technician, and stage manager. Ron also joined the Forensics Team under the guidance of Mrs. Margaret Emelson. Ron performed and competed with the Forensics Team in the Drama category.
After Ron graduated from Uniontown High School, he attended Seton Hill College in Greensburg, Pa. where he studied Theater. He performed in multiple productions and was active behind the scenes focusing mainly on lighting the shows. Ron graduated in 1992 with a BA in Theater Performance.
After Ron completed his undergraduate program, he worked with many Pittsburgh theater companies as an actor, director, theater educator and technician. Ron was part of the technical teams at the Pittsburgh Public Theater, Little Lake Theater, and Apple Hill Playhouse. He taught acting at Apple Hill Playhouse and The Grand Theater. He performed with Pittsburgh theater companies including Apple Hill Playhouse, Comtra Theater, Heritage Players, Little Lake Theater, South Park Theater, McKeesport Little Theater, and many more. Ron took part in the Pittsburgh New Works Festivals for several years. One of the New Works productions was performed off-Broadway at the Producer’s Club. Ron portrayed the character of Ben, a troubled young man in a very dysfunctional family, in the production of The Butter Bin. In 1998, Ron received the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor Award in The Pittsburgh New Works Festival. Ron also appeared as an extra on Saturday Night Live and in many local and national television commercials. He had a recurring role as “Clueless” in funny commercials for Miller’s Ace Hardware.
In 2004, Ron and his wife Stacy Bartlebaugh-Gmys started their own theater company, Grand Dream Productions, and was noted as the best new community theater in the Pittsburgh area by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. They produced six productions that year including Charley’s Aunt, in which Ron performed the lead role of Lord Fancourt Babberly. He also designed and built all the sets for the productions.
Although Ron has accomplished much as a performer, producer, and technician, his greatest accomplishment surrounds his 24 years working as the Technical Director for Thomas Jefferson High School in the West Jefferson Hills School District. During those 24 years, Ron brought his love for theater to students and gave hundreds of students a safe place to be creative, productive, and active in the huge projects of producing quality shows. Ron designed sets, gathered props, installed lights, and created sounds effects with crews of young people that worked late nights and weekends. Under his guidance, his crew learned not only how to build and decorate a set but how to work as a team to accomplish a goal. Ron focused on each student’s growth and made sure that they were proud of the hard work they did. Teaching stage crafts to high school students gave him more joy than any action performance of standing ovation.
Tamora Pierce
Tamora Pierce was born in 1954 to Wayne Franklin Pierce and Jaqueline Sparks Pierce in Connellsville, Pa. She is the oldest of four daughters, and was very nearly named “Tamara,” but to her great relief the nurse misspelled the name on her birth certificate and she became “Tamora” (said like “camera”) instead. Her first school years were at Dunbar Elementary, in Dunbar, Pa. In 1962 her family moved to the San Francisco Bay area, when Tamora discovered mythology, swashbucklers, adventure drama, and fantasy fiction in grade and middle school. It was here that she began to write fiction of her own, with her father allowing her to use the previously-forbidden-to-be-handled typewriter.
Her parents were divorced in 1968. A year later their mother brought the girls back to their extended family in Fayette County, where Tamora struggled through the culture shock of returning to Western Pa. from California. In 1971, she enrolled in the academic program at UHS. She also plunged into the school paper, chorus, plays, and extracurricular arts programs as well as the Voice of Democracy speech contest, her work encouraged by her impressive, patient teachers and staff. School was her sanctuary and her delight.
She graduated from UHS in 1972, moving on to the University of Pennsylvania’s College for Women on full scholarship. Originally she planned to get a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology, but two major issues changed her goal. Her inability to complete the mathematics component for the degree (dyscalculia was not well known in the 1970s — she was only properly diagnosed in 2016) meant she could not get her BA. Additionally, after being unable to create original fiction for nearly eight years, she had begun to write — and sell — pieces to magazines, in addition to tackling a novel. Still, college was an education. She tried yogurt and Middle Eastern foot for the first time, went to her first rock concert, and grew her hair out to certified hippie mid-back. Having fulfilled the requirements for a degree with the university, she created an unidentified degree and granted her Bachelor’s. What it’s in is something of a mystery, since it just says ‘Bachelor of Arts.”
Over the next years, she wrote as she worked at various jobs, including housemother in a group home for teenagers, where she encouraged the girls she worked with to write their own stories after sharing and edited-for-teens version of her original manuscript, THE SONG OF THE LIONESS. After a move to New York City, she got a job in publishing as an assistant in the publishing industry. An agent suggested she turn THE SONG, her then-adult fantasy novel, into a four-book series for teenagers. In that form, it was picked up by publisher, Simon and Schuster.
Her first novel was published in 1983: Alanna: the First Adventure. Tamora has never liked titling things. This still hasn’t changed. However, she has gotten better at it. She’s had to. She’s published over 27 books for teens, set in one of two ongoing universes, in addition to a number of short stories and, with help, a guide to the universe for her popular Tortall books. Travel for science fiction and book conventions as well as school and bookstore appearances has taken her from Fayette County to Denmark, Taiwan, Thailand, Scotland, England, and Canada as well as all over the continental US and to Alaska. During the past year, she’s done online appearances all over the world. Now she looks forward to a lifting of quarantine so she can not only attend gatherings of readers, but so she can resume her yearly visits to Pittsburgh (the science fiction/fantasy convention that welcomed her to the area years ago) and visit all of her favorite places in Fayette County.
Though she never had kids of her own, she’s been teased by parents for “hiding out in the battlefield,” making friends and fans of thousands of children and young adults. She just figures she had enough other kids to corrupt — she didn’t need her own. And this way, she can give them back to their parents when it’s time to break out the gin.
