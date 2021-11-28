The Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts & Athletics Hall of Fame was formed in 2013. After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has chosen a Class of 2021. Although there will be no ceremony held this year, the new inductees will be honored through the Herald-Standard in a series of stories.
Today: Part 6, Athletics, Lauren George Clemmer, Sal Mercadante, Marc Vassar.
Lauren George Clemmer
Lauren George Clemmer’s golf career began at the age of 13 when she won the Women’s Club Championship at the Uniontown Country Club in 1996. At the time, Golf World Magazine deemed her the youngest female in the country to ever win a club championship. She entered her freshman year at Uniontown High School as a starter and lone female on the boys golf team, coached by Mr. Don Bell Sr. for her freshmen and sophomore years, and Mr. Aaron Scott for her junior and senior years. Lauren was required to compete from the men’s tees for all high school matches but that ever hindered her ability to outmatch her male opponents.
Lauren completed both regionally and nationally throughout high school. She qualified for the WPIAL Girls Golf Finals and PIAA Girls State Championship tournament all four years of high school. She is a four-time WPIAL medalist and a two-time WPIAL champion, earning back-to-back titles in 1999 and 2000. She is a three-time PIAA medalist earning three top-10 finishes of seventh (1998), fifth (1999) and fifth (2000). She was named the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Athlete of the Week in 1998 and 1999, the Tribune-Review Athlete of the Week in 1999, the KDKA Extra Effort Award Winner in 2001, and was a WTAE Student Athlete of the Week in 2001.
On the national level, Lauren traveled throughout the country with her parents, Dr. Mallard and Donna George, to compete on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tour. She had the opportunity to play some of the country’s top golf courses, including Merion Golf Club, Oakmont Country Club, Laurel Valley Golf Club, PGA National Golf Club, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Pinehurst, and Torrey Pines. She won the AGJA IZZP Sand Barrens Championship in 1999, achieved Top 40 National AJGA ranking in 2000, and was an AJGA All-American in 1999. As a result of her accomplishments on the AJGA circuit, she received a coveted invite to the AJGA Thunderbird International Junior Championship at Greyhawk Golf Club in 2000. She also qualified and participated in three United States Golf Association (USGA) Girls Junior Championship national events where she was one of on 156 players nationally to qualify each year.
She was heavily recruited at the collegiate level and after completing official visits to several ACC and SEC universities she accepted a full athletic scholarship to the University of Kentucky, an NCAA Division I school within the Southeastern Conference (SEC). At Kentucky, Lauren was a two-year letterwinner and competed in events hosted by both ACC and SEC conferences where she recorded several top 40 finishes.
In 2004, Lauren returned home to complete her undergraduate degree at Washington & Jefferson College. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English with Secondary Education certification. After graduation, she spent one year as a high school English teacher in the Uniontown Area School District and then ventured to the Albert Gallatin School District where she taught high school English for 11 years. She earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University in 2012. In 2018, she returned to her alma mater as Principal of Lafayette Elementary/Middle School in the Uniontown Area School District. In 2019, as a result of her academic and professional accomplishments, Lauren was honored by the Washington & Jefferson College with the Outstanding Young Alumni Award. Finally, Lauren has spent the last three years furthering her education in the Education and Administration Leadership doctoral program at California University of Pennsylvania and earned her doctorate in August of this year.
Lauren resides in Uniontown with her husband, Shawn, and their 10-year-old daughter, Mallory. Rather than finding her on the course, nowadays you’ll see Lauren courtside at one of her daughter’s basketball games or sitting at the softball field.
Sal Mercadante
The Fayette County sports community was deeply saddened by the death of former Uniontown High School football standout Sal Mecadante on Jan 1 of this year.
A link to the Red Raiders glory days in football, Merc’s passing hit former teammates hard.
“He was a good player and he hustled,” former Red Raider John Hull said. “He wasn’t the biggest person in the world. For his size he did a tremendous job. Sal worked his tail off and he will be missed. He was an avid Uniontown fan his whole life. It’s a shame to lose all the great people that we are losing.”
“He always gave a hundred percent,” former Raider standout Ray Gillian pointed out. “He had tremendous enthusiasm. He was such a hard worker and he would out work others to get time on the field. He always had a smile and a joke and was a lot of fun to be around.”
“He was a hard-nosed player,” former Red Raider Tom Holliday said. “I only played with him for one year. He was tough!”
Merc, as he was affectionately known, was profiled in Memory Lane in 2010. Here are some excerpts from that article:
Mercadante played on some outstanding Uniontown football squads during the “Golden Age” of Uniontown athletics.
“During that period you were bequeathed your position,” Mercdante recalled. “You took over for the guy before you and you were expected to win and when I left they took over for me and I expected them to win, so the pressure was always there.
“Bill Broda and Bob Fee developed so many players at the seventh, eighth and ninth grade levels that were ready to step in and play at Uniontown in their sophomore year,” Mercadante said. “It is not a coincidence that the program has dropped off since Broda has retired. If you look at the records you will see that Uniontown was competitive outside the county, which we are not any more. The key thing for Uniontown athletics back then was the system and it started with the playgrounds and the tradition of going through junior high school to high school. You inherited the tradition and if you didn’t embrace the tradition it was a tough place to live because you had pressure.”
Mercadante saw action starting for the JV squad and as a varsity reserve as a sophomore at guard on perhaps the greatest football team in Uniontown history. Uniontown’s mighty 1965 WPIAL AA champions earned the highest numerical index ever in Dr. Roger B. Saylor’s Pennsylvania scholastic football ratings. The Red Raiders played and defeated many of the WPIAL’s strongest teams in the regular season, then came from behind to conquer an outstanding Butler team 14-7 in a great AA title game at Pitt Stadium.
“I was an oddity getting to play as a sophomore,” Mercadante pointed out. “Rich Constantine was the starting guard the year before I got there and there were two seniors on that team — Gene Huey and Constantine. When Constantine graduated the left guard position was open and the team had a couple of heir apparent who were seniors. Joe Croftcheck started the games, Croftcheck also played nose guard, but I got playing time. Croftcheck and Jim Zimcosky were the starters at guard.”
In 1966 the Raiders slipped to a 6-3 mark and then in Mercadante’s senior year the Red Raiders entered the season as the second ranked team in the state. Uniontown had a solid season finishing 8-2. The two losses were to Canon-McMillan and Mt. Lebanon.
Mercadante went both ways with the Raiders as a junior and a senior at guard and linebacker. Mercadante garnered second team All-Western Conference honors as a senior and then sifted through some scholarship offers before deciding to play college football at Juniata.
“I didn’t think about honors,” Mercadante said. “I almost didn’t go to the All-Western banquet because I had something else that I wanted to do.
“I was supposed to visit Marshall. I think I could have played Division-1 football but I was only about 5-7 and 170 pounds. Juniata coach Fred Prender came to the house and talked to mom, dad and my brother before he went to the high school to see me. When I came home my mom said I was going to visit Juniata. I was scheduled to visit Marshall. I went up to Juniata and I signed. A side note is that Marshall had the tragic plane crash in 1970 and if I had gone to Marshall I would have been on that plane.”
Mercadante became a four-year starter at Juniata. He started every game at Juniata excepted for the last two games of his freshman campaign when he was out with a knee injury.
Juniata posted records of 7-2 in 1968, 5-3 in 1969, 2-6-1 in 1970 and 3-4-2 in Mercadante’s senior season in 1971.
A big change occurred in his sophomore season when Fred Prender left to become head coach at Bucknell and was replaced by Walt Nadzak.
Mercadante played some outstanding football during his career at Juniata.
“Some of the highlights were the 1968 game against Westminster when we won 35-27, when I was playing the monster man on the defense,” Mercadante said. “I played at middle guard my last three years. I had a fantastic four years up there. I made numerous All-East weekly football teams. In a 10-10 tie against Susquehanna I had an outstanding game prompting Susquehanna coach Jim Hazlett to say I ‘ate his center alive.’”
“I’ve never seen him play a poor ball game in three years,” was how Nadzak described Mercadante, who was named to the AP Little All-America Team and also was named to the ECAC All-East team his senior year.
“He was very, very quick,” former Juniata linebacker Frank DiMatteo recalled. “He was a very quick ballplayer, the ball would be snapped and he would be past the guy the center and they would be like where did he go?
“We were lifelong friends and the core that we played with meet once or twice a year. The group met in July, guys like David Fleck, Harry Gicking, James Hartland, Peter Straup and Jim Guenthoer. Sal will be missed.”
“We were roommates my junior and senior year,” Guenthoer recalled. “He was the best football player that I’ve ever played with. He started every game starting with the first game of his freshman year. If he had been six feet tall he would have been playing Division-1 football. He was unbelievably quick and strong. He was solid. He was great, He was the best player I’ve ever played with.”
After graduating from Juniata in 1972 Mercadante went to work for Hershey’s and stayed with the company until 1987 when got married. He then started the Merc’s sub shops that he ran for 23 years.
Mercadante passed away on New Year’s Eve and was found on his couch New Year’s morning, He was 70 years old.
Grieving older brother Tony paid tribute to his younger brother.
“Pound for pound,” the elder Mercadante said, “Sal was one of the toughest football players to come out of Uniontown. I can’t believe he is gone.”
Marc Vassar
Marc Cameron Vassar is the son of Myrna Vassar Crable and Lloyd Poe and Stepfather George Crable. Marc’s siblings are Christine Vassar Yancey, Sydney Crable, Tommy Crable, Anthony Poe, Antonia Poe and Houston Poe. Marc is the proud Uncle and Godfather to Samaj Vassar and Jurnee Lantz.
Marc grew up in the East End are of Uniontown in which his athletic and academic talents were heavily influenced by his family and friends. His aunt, Geraldine Jackson, was a huge influence on his education and encouraged him to dream big. During elementary school, she would give him a dollar for every “A” he received. He enjoyed playing basketball at the very early age of seven with his cousins Terence and Troy Jackson and later watching them play basketball for the 1981 State Championship Team. Marc started playing basketball on the East End Playground. In fourth grade he began to play organized basketball in local tournaments under the direction of Terry “Horse” Jones, Karlton Dennis and Hermie Thomas. As a fourth grader, he was the only kid to be in the starting lineup for the fourth, fifth and sixth grade teams. He had two faithful fans with his stepfather George Crable and Uncle Herman Thomas Sr. rarely missing a game.
Marc also participated in the East End Junior Olympics during the summers under the direction of Joe Thomas in which he excelled in the long jump, high jump and 4x100 relay taking medals home at a young age. In junior high school he participated in football, basketball and track. Although football was him most natural sport, his love was in the game of basketball. Uniontown High School has produced many great basketball players during its rich history. Guard Marc Vassar rates near the top of the list. Marc was a prolific scorer for the Red Raiders from 1984-85 to 1987-88. As a freshman, Marc was an outstanding guard that was moved by Coach James “Lash” Nesser to play varsity and was a major contributor. From his sophomore year to senior year, Marc made the Keystone State Games, All-Conference, All-County and the Pittsburgh Press Player of the Week.
As a senior, he earned a spot on the Pittsburgh Dapper Dan All-Star Classic which honored the best players in Western Pennsylvania. Marc was also considered One of the best in the entire state of Pennsylvania by earning Fourth Team All-State. In 1988, Marc’s senior year, he became Uniontown High School’s all-time leading scorer with 1,420 points. This record was broken in 2002 and Marc now ranks second. Marc also excelled in track and field. In 1988 he won the WPIAL Championship in High Jump with a leap of six feet, nine inches, and placed third in the State Championship.
Marc accepted a full Division 1 basketball scholarship to play for Coach Jim Cleamons at Youngstown State University. Coach Cleamons recruited Marc because he believed he could be a pivotal player for the team. According to Coach Cleamons, “a point guard is worth his weight in gold. That was certainly the case for me, as it relates to Marc. His skill set and judgement were ideal for the system that I hoped to develop. I was thinking with Marc’s leadership skills at the point guard we could build something special. Good teams have solid leadership handling the ball, distribution and setting the defensive tone with effort and energy. Once again, I thought Marc was the perfect person to take the leadership of the team. One of my biggest regrets is not having the opportunity to be more helpful to Marc.”
Coach Cleamons left YSU after Marc’s freshman year to accept an Assistant Coaching job with Phil Jackson and the Chicago Bulls. Coach Cleamons concluded by saying “Marc is a scholar, gentleman and competitor, what a winning hand. I appreciate you and your family. I admire who you are and represent. Continued success and the very best wishes in the years to come.” Pretty good compliment from a 10-time NBA Champion. Although the team did not have a lot of success over the four years, Marc was a four-year starter and managed to shoot a career record of 88 percent from the free throw line. More importantly, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration where he majored in Marketing/Management. He completed internships with the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Indians before deciding to go to graduate school. With the help of Mr. Eli Gabriel, Marc attended West Virginia University and graduated with a Master of Science Degree in Sports Management. Marc began his professional career with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Community Relations Coordinator. During the 1996-97 season, Marc worked with NBA greats Bob Lanier and Austin Carr coordinating community events leading up to the 1997 NBA All-Star Game. The focus was on the importance of staying in school and community service with middle schools in the Cleveland area.
After two years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Marc decided to enter the healthcare industry. In 1998 Marc became a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative with Pfizer and worked for the company for 11 years winning every award the company had to offer. The top sales award, Vice President’s Cabinet for the top 10% of sales in the region in 2006 and 2007. Marc began working in the Medical Device Industry in 2009 as a Sales Representative with Medtronic Inc. in the Spinal and Biologics Division. Marc was attracted to this company because of their mission to Alleviate Pain, Restore Health and to Extend Life. For over 10 years, Marc has worked with Orthopedic Surgeons and Neurosurgeons. Marc just received Medtronic’s top sales award, Presidents Club for top sales, by finishing third in the entire country.
Marc resides in Fairfax, Virginia. A faithful Christian who was raised in the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Uniontown and baptized at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Pittsburgh now attends Alfred Street Baptist in Alexandria, Virginia, which is the oldest African American church started in 1803.
