Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.