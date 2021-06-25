Masontown benefited from nine walks for an 8-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory Thursday night over visiting ARH Industries.
Masontown improves to 5-2, while ARH Industries slips to 1-4.
ARH Industries scored two runs in the top of the second inning for a 2-1 lead, but Masontown rallied with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to regain the advantage.
Willie Palmer drove in one run with a single, and came around to score on Nate Zimcosky's two-run triple. Michael Coll drove in two runs with a double. Masontown received four walks in the inning.
Zach Uhazie pitched six innings for the win. The right-hander allowed two earned runs on three hits with five walks and 12 strikeouts. Austin Bergman walked one and struck out one in the seventh inning.
Sonny Pellechette took the loss. He pitched four inning with eight walks and four strikeouts.
Fayette American Legion
South Allegheny 10, Belle Vernon 5 -- South Allegheny built a 7-0 lead after two innings for a Fayette County American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Belle Vernon.
Belle Vernon scored two runs in the top of the third inning and three in the fifth inning.
Zach Kutek led Belle Vernon with a double and three RBI. Xander Zilka doubled and drove in two runs.
Dom Dorcon took the loss, lasting only one inning.
Ethan Rendulic paced South Allegheny with two doubles and four RBI. Trenton Popovich also doubled.
Jorden Rhodes struck out nine in the win.
