German Township High School had a rich athletic history. One of the top athletes produced by the Uhlans was Mellio Sulipeck who excelled on the gridiron and the wrestling mat.
Sulipeck was on German football teams during a transition period under coach John Katusa. In 1958 the Uhlans posted a record of 5-4, including a 12-6 win over Uniontown. They were 1-8 in 1959 and 4-5 in Sulipeck’s senior season in 1960.
“I played as a sophomore and then started my junior and senior seasons,” Sulipeck stated. “Coach Lou Rozzi retired after the 1958 season and John Katusa took over and made a lot of changes in 1959 and we had a bad season. It was an adjustment period under Katusa.
“I played both ways, at offensive tackle and defensive tackle. To be honest, it was a killer playing both ways. I enjoyed playing offense and I enjoyed playing defense. We had talent on our teams with guys like Bill Rutland, Murnis Banner, Bill Bruzda, Jerry Washington, Irv Rhodes and Bob Mesich.”
Sulipeck was named 2nd team All Fayette County as a senior. In an Evening Standard write up about the all-county squad the quote was, “Sulipeck discouraged many teams from trying to gain through his position.” Sulipeck was selected to play for the West squad in the annual Fayette County East-West All Star football game at Connellsville. Sulipeck recorded a fumble recovery for the West team in a 19-6 win over the East All Stars.
Wrestling was a sport that the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Sulipeck didn’t participate in until his junior year in high school.
“My junior year Ray Rifenberg talked me into coming out for the team because they brought in the unlimited weight class,” Sulipeck said. “Hadn’t wrestled at all before that. My junior year was a disaster. It was a learning period, not knowing how to wrestle.”
German was 8-4 in duel meets in 1960. It was a prelude to one of the best seasons in German Township wrestling history. The 1961 squad was 13-1, the only loss was in Section 4 to perennial power Waynesburg, 24-21. The Uhlans had six section champs and two WPIAL champions.
Sulipeck picked up the nuances of wrestling quickly and was undefeated his senior year until he was defeated in the PIAA semifinals.
“It was no problem my senior season,” Sulipeck said. “Everything just fell in place.”
Sulipeck had a knack for winning close matches along the way. He won the Section 4 championship in the unlimited weight class, downing Mike George of Waynesburg, 1-0 in overtime. George, nephew of Chicago Bears All-Pro linebacker Bill George, was thought to be one of the tougher heavyweights in the WPIAL. In the WPIAL finals Sulipeck earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over New Castle’s Larry Pugh when referee Joe Solomon awarded the only point in the match to Sulipeck simultaneously with the final buzzer for what the referee saw as a predicament.
“I went up against some top-notch wrestlers,” Sulipeck said.
Sulipeck suffered his lone defeat in the PIAA semifinal at Penn State. He lost to Susquehanna Township’s Ben Newsome, 5-2. German coach Rifenberg was unhappy after the match, saying Sulipeck lost two points on illegal holds which cost him the match. Newsome lost to Indiana High School’s Jim Nance in the PIAA final, 3-0.
The loss to Newsome soured Sulipeck on wrestling.
“I had Newsome pinned twice and the referee, because my foot was over the line, blew the whistle and gave me one point twice,” Sulipeck explained. “I lost the match and I went looking for the referee. I also had two half nelson’s and my fingers touched and that’s when they called the illegal hold. I’ll tell you what, I sat in the stands and watched Nance wrestle and I really thought I could have beaten him. I knew what he did and I thought I could take him.”
Sulipeck was named German Township’s Athlete of the Year in 1960-61.
When Sulipeck graduated from German in 1961, he turned his back on wrestling and decided to play football in college.
“I had a wrestling offer from Penn State, but the way that match ended against Newsome I turned against wrestling all together,” Sulipeck said. “I got calls for football from Wyoming and Hawaii. I wanted to go away to school. Memphis State had a lot of guys from Pennsylvania like John ‘Jumbo’ Evans from Uniontown and Harry Schuh from Neshaminy. Assistant coach Bob Patterson showed up at German and I decided to go to Memphis State.”
Sulipeck played freshman football at Memphis State in 1961 and was red-shirted in 1962.
“I played in 1963, I wasn’t full time at tackle, but played a lot,” Sulipeck said. “But 1964 and 1965 I was first team defensive tackle.”
The 1963 Tigers are one of only three undefeated teams in Memphis State history. They went 9-0-1 and posted five shutouts and only surrendered 52 points. They tied third-ranked Ole Miss 0-0. In 1964 the Tigers were 5-4 and in 1965 they went 5-5.
“We had a great defense in 1963,” Sulipeck said. “I had some great teammates like Schuh, who played with the Oakland Raiders, Billy Fletcher and Dave Hathcock, who was a triathlete and came out for football his senior year, he ended up playing with the Green Bay Packers. I played against Brian Piccolo when he was at Wake Forest in 1964.”
When Sulipeck graduated from Memphis State in 1966 he was drafted into the Army.
“I served in the Army for not quite two years,” Sulipeck recalled. “I was in Vietnam starting in January of 1968. I was there for the Tet Offensive. I was a door gunner on a helicopter. I left the Army the later part of 1968. I sold bonds and insurance and came back to Western Pennsylvania and was a self-employed contractor for over 40 years. I work part time now at Home Depot.”
Sulipeck, 77, resides in Smithfield with his third wife Renee. They have been married 37 years. Sulipeck has three children from previous marriages, Joey, Monica and Sheri.
Sulipeck enjoyed an illustrious athletic career and maybe only has one regret.
“I loved wrestling,” Sulipeck said. “Looking back I wish I had gone to school for wrestling because it was enjoyable.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.