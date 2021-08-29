Vince Ficara has always been a fighter, which served him well in his athletic career at Laurel Highlands and James Madison.
That fighting spirit and a never-give-up attitude is serving him well in his life-and-death struggle with Stage 4 cancer.
“This November will be five years since I was diagnosed with cancer,” Ficaro stated. “I been battling it, they took my kidney out a month after I was diagnosed and three months later it progress into my chest and a couple of other areas. I’ve been fighting Stage 4 cancer for four and a half years now.”
Ficara looks back at his athletic career with pride.
“I grew up on Oakland Ave., they called it Pea Ridge,” Ficara recalled. “The neighborhood was awesome. We had basketball and we had a football field at the Jewish Center, we had a baseball field at the Jewish Center, we had tennis courts. We played every sport in season. I always loved sports.
“I played junior high football at Ben Franklin and we moved the middle of my ninth grade year into Laurel Highlands.”
Ficara played football and was on the track team for the Mustangs. He was on LH football teams that went 4-5-1 in 1976, 4-7 in 1977 and 5-4-1 in 1978. He played for three different coaches at LH: Bill Elias, John Trivonovich and Mike Lemansky.
“We weren’t bad,” Ficara said. “We had no coach for the first half of my senior year, there was a teacher’s strike and the captains Dave Patterson, Mike Stone and I handled things and we had a gentleman from Connellsville as the adult that had to be at practice and that was Mr. Herrington. Then Mike Lemansky became the coach.”
At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Ficara was an offensive and defensive tackle for the Mustangs.
“The coaching changes didn’t have a big effect on me, I loved the game,” Ficara explained. “The respect with each coach was different. I believe I had a good relationship with all three coaches.”
Ficara had great relationships with his teammates.
“Yes, through high school and college,” Ficara stated. “I still talk with a lot of my high school teammates, and college was a little different, I was part of the first full-scholarship class. We all became very tight in college. Six of us are still on a group text to this day.”
Ficara enjoyed track and field with the Mustangs.
“I competed in discus and javelin,” Ficara recalled. “I had the javelin record for almost 22 years. Zane Breakiron broke my record.”
Ficara was Associated Press All-State second team in football as a senior and also garnered All-Fayette County and All-Big Ten honors.
“I surprised I was named All-State,” Ficara admitted. “I was pleased with that honor.”
When Ficara graduated from LH in 1979. He was poised to accept a football scholarship to Virginia, but wound up going to James Madison.
“I was set to go to UVA,” Ficara explained. “They changed coaches and George Welsh came in. They said they didn’t have any scholarships left. My mother worked at Rockwell and a friend of hers had a son that got a full ride from JMU, he went to Beth-Center. Mom told me about it and coach Trivonovich called JMU and sent film and they offered me a scholarship and I ended up there.”
Ficara was a four-year starter at JMU, first a defensive nose guard and the next three years as an offensive tackle. JMU posted records of 4-6 in 1979, 4-6 in 1980, 3-8 in 1981 and 8-3 in 1982.
“We had a great year in 1982 and just missed the playoffs,” Ficara said. “We knocked off Virginia my senior year and that was something very special to me. Going to James Madison turned out great. The friendships and the coaches and the time that everybody put in. We were the first scholarship class and we were all very close.”
After graduating from JMU, Ficara came home and was a substitute teacher for a year and a half. Then he and Frank Peterson started a painting company. He then owned a sports bar called Stooges. He opened another bar in Morgantown called Stooges for about a year and a half. He went went into Tel Com in Northern Viginia and that ended in 2003. He was CEO of a software company in Deep Creek, Maryland for four years.
Ficara then got a job working in the oil fields at Cheat Lake, W. Va., for Select Oil. He worked with Select for a year and half and then Express Oil until he was diagnosed with cancer. Ficara also coached high school for several years, working at LH for Mike Bosnic and Jack Buehner.
Ficara, 60, lives at Belmeade Terrace in Uniontown. His fiance is Marla Trincia.
Battling Stage 4 cancer is tough, but there is no quit in Ficara.
“The things that I learned in athletics are helping me,” Ficara stated. “Just not quitting. I workout and bike ride and that has helped.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
