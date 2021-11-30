When Kristina Aeschbacher entered seventh grade at Carmichaels she debated about joining the volleyball team.
“I almost actually didn’t play when I got into middle school but my mom said you should try, you might like it,” Aeschbacher recalled. “So I did. I’m glad I took her advice.”
So were the Lady Mikes as well as Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
The 5-foot-11 Aeschbacher capped an outstanding senior college season with the ultimate honor recently. Playing her first year with the Lady Lions she was not only named to the USCAA Division-II All-American 1st Team but also was chosen as the Player of the Year on Nov. 10.
The Lady Lions had two other players earn All-American honors with junior Laurel Highlands graduate Pasepa Driso-Buwawa selected to the 2nd Team and senior Carmichaels graduate Jadyn Barnish chosen as an Honorable Mention.
Aeschbacher originally attended West Virginia Wesleyan and played volleyball under coach Nancy Wheeler her freshman and sophomore years. She transferred to Penn State Fayette for her junior year but the volleyball season was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I got a gym membership at Planet Fitness and just kept running and lifting,” she said on staying in shape during 2020.
Aeschbacher and Barnish were also teammates in high school where they played under Lady Mikes coach Ashley Shoemaker and were part of three playoff teams. Both graduated in 2018.
“We’ve been best friends forever so it was great reuniting and being on a team together again,” Aeschbacher said. “I’m glad we didn’t lose the connection we had in high school on the court. We still played well with each other.”
Aeschbacher, a middle hitter, led Penn State Fayette with 179 kills and 48 blocks with a hitting percentage of .385 and 1.85 blocks per set.
Barnish, a three-time All-American as a setter, was the Lady Lions’ leader in assists with 319, giving over 1,600 in her collegiate career.
Buwawa was a defensive specialist who recorded 203 digs as a middle blocker.
Aeschbacher, the daughter of Rob and Candy Aeschbacher, was surprised to hear her named called as the Player of the Year.
“Jadyn and I were watching the banquet on Zoom and we started screaming when they announced it,” she said.
The honor capped a banner year for Aeschbacher. She was also named the PSUAC West Player of the Year and first team all-conference, earned PSUAC Player of the Week honors once and was USCAA Player of the Week twice.
“I really was surprised I did so well, especially after a year off,” Aeschbacher said.
Her only regret is that the Lady Lions finished with a 12-9 record and failed to win the PSUAC title. Penn State Fayette, coached by Samantha Swetz, was coming off PSUAC titles in the fall of 2018 and 2019, and finished third nationally the former year and then claimed the USCAA national championship the latter year, with Barnish playing a key role both seasons.
“I wish we could’ve done better,” Aeschbacher said. “There was no drama at all, everyone bonded easily. We just didn’t have as good of a year as we wanted. Coach Swetz was great, always supportive, and if I had questions about anything she was always helpful.”
Aeschbacher still thanks her mom for urging her to play.
“Yes, I love the sport. I did start playing in seventh grade,” she said. “At first I didn’t understand the concept of pass, set, hit. I just wanted to get it over the net. Once I understood the actual game and got the hang of it, I started to do really well.”
Her evolution as a player continued in college.
“I think the most important thing I learned was being smarter with the ball, where I’m placing it rather than just hitting it really hard,” said Aeschbacher, a Criminal Justice major who is slated to graduate in the spring and looks to continue her education.
“I’m trying to find a grad assistant program to try to get my school paid for,” said Aeschbacher who also earned a USCAA academic award. “I’d like to be a forensic interviewer after that.
“I really enjoyed my volleyball career and I’m just happy it ended on a good note, playing with my best friend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.