Frazier's undefeated regular season and Section 2-A championship netted it the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL girls volleyball playoff pairings announced on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Commodores, who were 14-0 in the section and 18-0 overall, are one of 12 area teams in the postseason and will host No. 15 Trinity Christian (6-6) 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Class A first-round match.
Mapletown, whose only two losses are to Frazier, finished second in Section 2-A with a 12-2 mark and 16-2 overall record and were seeded sixth. The Lady Maples take on No. 11 Eden Christian Academy (9-3) 6 p.m. Tuesday at Penn-Trafford.
Mapletown and Frazier are on the same side of the bracket which means they could meet for a third time in the semifinals.
Carmichaels and West Greene, which placed third and fourth in Section 2-A, also are in action Tuesday. The No. 9 Lady Mikes (9-5) play No. 8 Carlynton (10-2) at Bethel Park and the No. 14 Lady Pioneers (8-6) meet No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (10-2) at Penn-Trafford, both at 6 p.m.
Brownsville, the Section 2-AA champion which came within one win of a perfect regular season, drew only a No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Neshannock (9-4) at a site and time to be determined on Wednesday.
Three other local teams play Class AA preliminary round games on Monday. No. 20 Bentworth (12-4) goes up against No. 13 Deer Lakes (10-4) and No. 15 Southmoreland (12-4) meets No. 18 Hopewell (7-7) in a doubleheader at Peters Township at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. No. 16 Waynesburg Central (11-5), which handed Brownsville its lone loss Thursday night, takes on No. 17 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-7), 6 p.m. at Trinity.
Albert Gallatin (11-3), which finished second in Section 3-AAA to Thomas Jefferson, was seeded ninth and plays No. 8 Moon at a site and time to be determined on Wednesday.
Laurel Highlands, Uniontown and Ringgold all play Class AAA preliminary round games on Monday. The No. 17 Fillies (6-8) clash with No. 16 Gateway (8-4) and the No. 21 Lady Raiders (6-8) meet No. 12 Plum (10-2) in a doubleheader at Hempfield at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The No. 22 Lady Rams (7-7) are at No. 11 Trinity (8-4) at 7:30 p.m.
The top four seeds in each class are as follows:
Class AAAA -- North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Penn-Trafford.
Class AAA -- North Catholic, Hampton, Latrobe, Thomas Jefferson.
Class AA -- Freeport, Shenango, Avonworth, Central Valley.
Class A -- Serra Catholic, Frazier,, Greensburg Central Catholic, Union.
