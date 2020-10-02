Laurel Highlands remained undefeated in girls volleyball with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 3-AAA match Thursday night.
Scores were 25-7, 25-13 and 25-9.
Shannon Watkins sparked coach Emily Konter’s Mustangs (7-0, 7-0) with 12 digs and 21 assists to go along with one kill and three aces. LH also got seven digs, six assists, two aces and one kill from Maddie Wheeler, eight kills, four aces and a block from Bella Buwawa and four kills and two digs from Emily Fleenor.
Gianna had 15 digs and Ally Sedlak added two kills for the Lady Leopards (1-6, 1-6), who were led in assists by Sarah Bury and aces by Sedlak.
