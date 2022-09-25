The 1957 Uniontown Red Raiders football squad had a banner season posting an undefeated 8-0 record. At that point in time it was only the second undefeated season in school history matching the 1951 team which had finished 10-0.
The 1957 squad was recently honored on Sept. 3 with induction into the Uniontown Area High School Academic, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame.
One of the few remaining living members of that squad, former corner back and backup running back Chuck Haines, was thrilled that the team was remembered.
“The outstanding highlight of my Uniontown football career was my senior season,” Haines stated. “Undefeated and untied, it’s nice to be remembered.”
The 1957 squad was unbeaten at 8-0, but 16 players were stricken with the flu and two games were canceled against Redstone and Baldwin. The Redstone game was rescheduled but Gardner points knocked the Raiders out of a chance to play for the title.
Charleroi whitewashed Brownsville, 28-0, and that loss by Brownsville deprived Uniontown of picking up two Gardner points. Wikinsburg nipped Uniontown in Gardner points by three points.
Uniontown head coach Bill Power had the feeling that he was traveling under an unlucky star as it concerns the WPIAL and the Class AA playoff game. Power was in his 10th season at Uniontown in 1957.
Up to that point, Power had come so close on several occasions only to miss out on the playoffs. There isn’t much doubt that 1957, 1951 and 1950 are probably the three seasons which disappointed him the most. The 1957 and 1951 teams qualified for the playoffs by going through undefeated but missed out in the Gardner point race. The 1950 learn made it to the final game of the season before losing in its bid for the playoff tilt.
Power felt badly for his 1957 squad.
“For the senior members of the squad this was their final opportunity to play in the championship game,” Power stated. “They will not get another chance as an active participant. The coaching staff, while feeling the disappointment keenly, can fake the long-range outlook that they may be able to make it in the future.”
“The Asiatic flu was the real reason that we missed out,” the late Sandy Stephens lamented in a Memory Lane column. “We didn’t get a chance to play Baldwin and they were a good team and we would have had enough points. We would have been first or second had we been able to play them but we missed Baldwin and Redstone Township. We made up the Redstone game at the end of the season but we couldn’t make up Baldwin so that made us third in the Gardner race.
“Everyone wanted to see Clairton and Uniontown. All of Western Pennsylvania wanted to see those two. My college roommate Judge Dickson was on the Clairton team. We had played against them in camp and that’s how I got to know him, but they ended up playing Wilkinsburg because there were four undefeated teams and New Kensington was the fourth one.”
Wilkinsburg beat Clairton 13-0 to win the WPIAL title
“We felt badly,” Haines recalled. “I think that we were kind of resigned to it and moved on. We were sorry that we didn’t accomplish more.”
“It was disappointing,” Bill Sturgis stated. “But the town was real excited that we had gone undefeated and we kind of enjoyed that.”
The 1957 Red Raiders tallied 210 points and only surrendered 32.
Red Raider players remember head coach Bill Power fondly.
“We had two great teams that I played on,” Stephens opined. “My sophomore year we kind of learned what the game was about under a real good coach in Bill Power.”
“He cared about his players,” Sturgis offered. “There was camaraderie along with the assistant coaches, we had a good coaching staff.”
“He looked out for his players,” Haines stated. “He fostered an attitude where there was great team spirit. We were all for one and one for all. His players were important and were focused on winning and taking care of each other.
“We had outstanding assistant coaches on that team with Jon Kruper, Max Zane, Al Broadhag and Bill Barron. That was a very good coaching staff.”
The Red Raiders were powered by quarterback Stephens and halfback Bill Munsey. Stephens scored seven touchdowns for the Raiders and Munsey had seven touchdowns.
“Sandy Stephens and Bill Munsey were pretty special,” Haines opined. “Sandy had a lot of respect for running the team and was the cornerstone. Bill kind of spoke through his performance, he was a friendly easygoing guy. They were great teammates. We had some other really good players, like Ron Firmani, who was quite good. We had a very good defensive team.”
“They were both great players,” former Red Raider standout the late Joe Hrezo gushed in a Memory Lane column. “Munsey was a great guy and I enjoyed blocking for him, he was tough and he could run. They were both good teammates. Stephens just had great ability — he was good and he could tiptoe and he could run hard. He was pretty big and he had a good arm. Munsey was just a tough, tough guy.”
Sports were a stepping stone for black athletes in the 1950s and 1960s and Uniontown was a hot bed for sports. The playground system flourished and great athletes seemed to be on every corner.
“We didn’t have a steel mill, but the attitude was the same as in a mill town,” Munsey explained. “You had to watch yourself in Uniontown. Any kid you’d meet might be able to outplay you, outrun you or clean your clock.”
The 1957 Red Raiders are one of five undefeated football squads in school history. For the remaining living team members the memories are sweet.
“I still have the jacket we got with white leather sleeves and the maroon body with our name and undefeated county champs,” Sturgis said. “I still have that jacket and the funny thing is I can still get into it.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
