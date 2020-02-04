Fox Chapel remains undefeated in Section 3-AAAAAA and overall play following a 70-39 victory over Connellsville on Tuesday at Fox Chapel High School.
The Foxes (10-0, 20-0) had a 25-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Falcons (3-7, 7-13) battled back and held a 9-8 edge in the second to cut the deficit to 33-15 at halftime.
Fox Chapel had a 26-13 advantage in the third quarter to extend its lead to 59-28 heading into the fourth. Both teams scored 11 in the final period.
The Foxes’ Eli Yofan led the game in scoring with 18 points, and teammate Jacob DeMotte added 12.
Kade Musgrove scored a team-high 13 for Connellsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.