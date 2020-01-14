Fox Chapel entered Tuesday's Section 3-AAAAAA game at Connellsville undefeated, and the Foxes returned home the same after securing a 49-28 victory.
Fox Chapel improves to 5-0 in the section and 13-0 overall, while the Falcons slip to 2-3 in the section and 6-7 overall.
Fox Chapel led 11-6, 21-12 and 29-16 at the quarter breaks, and then put the game away with a 20-12 fourth quarter.
The Foxes' Eli Yofan led all scorers with 16 points. James Dockey added 11.
Josh Maher scored seven points for the Falcons.
