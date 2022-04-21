The Brownsville girls wrapped up an undefeated Section 6-AA crown Wednesday afternoon with an 83-66 victory at California.
The Lady Trojans earned a split with a 118-24 win against West Greene.
The Lady Falcons finished 7-0 in section play. The Brownsville girls are 65-8 in dual meets, have four undefeated section titles and have qualified for the WPIAL team playoffs seven straight times since 2013.
Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo won the 800 (2:37.35), 1,600 (5:19.61), and 3,200 (10:48.34). Janascia Vincent swept the throws, winning the shot put (29-8½), discus (85-7), and javelin (91-6).
Alayna Jordan (400, 1:10.77), Kaila McCormick (200, 29.36), Malaree Duggan-Hudock (triple jump, 31-11; long jump, 14-9), Emma Seto (high jump, 4-8), Aziya Dade (100, 13.46), and the 400 relay (54.07) also finished first for Brownsville.
The 3,200 relay (14:44.44), 1,600 relay (4:54.62), Gianna Grillo (100 high hurdles, 16.43; 300 intermediate hurdles, 51.06), and Tayla Pascoe (pole vault, 6-0) finished first for California against both teams.
Anastasia Georgagis (1,600, 6:06.82; 3,200, 13:19.64), 400 relay (57.4), Alina McClafin (800, 2:51.66), McKenna Hewitt (shot put, 27-1½; discus, 77-0), Leah Urick (javelin, 87-9), Azzy Colditz (triple jump, 29-2½), and Ella Neil (high jump, 4-6) finished first for the Lady Trojans against West Greene.
Boys track & field
California 108, Brownsville 28; California 107, West Greene 24 -- The swept a Section 6-AA triangular from the visiting Falcons and Pioneers.
The 3,200 relay (9:43.28), 400 relay (47.35), Ethan Fike (110 high hurdles, 18.42; 300 intermediate hurdles, 49.26), Kolby Kent (1,600, 4:53.44; 800, 2:15.8; 3,200, 10:46.6), Jay Danek (400, 1:01.26), Tanner Pierce (shot put, 44-4), DJ Armstrong (javelin, 119-1), and Christian Ross (long jump, 19-6; high jump, 5-8; pole vault, 7-0) all had overall first-place finishes for California.
The Trojans' Lee Qualk won the 100 against Brownsville.
Rayshon Walker (200, 25.11), 1,600 relay (4:34.33), and Xavier Thomas Jr. (discus, 95-9) finished first for the Falcons against California.
Colin Brady had first-place finishes for West Greene against California in the 100 (11.3), 200 (23.95), and triple jump (36-4).
