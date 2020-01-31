ALVERTON -- In a manner of speaking, the torch was passed from the defending champion of Section 3-AAAA to the new champion on Thursday night.
Unbeaten Southmoreland defeated Elizabeth Forward, 71-38, to secure the Lady Scotties' first section title since 2007. The Lady Warriors finished alone atop the standings a year ago.
Southmoreland (12-0, 19-0) has a two-game lead over McKeesport and holds the tie-breaker with a season sweep of the Lady Tigers.
But, there were no celebrations afterwards, as if it was just another day at the office.
"The next game up is most important," said Southmoreland coach Brian Pritts. "The past is the past and we’ve got to focus on the present in order to be better in the future. We have to move on and get ready for Belle Vernon (at home on Monday)."
The win completed Southmoreland's first sweep of Elizabeth Forward (6-6, 8-9) in girls basketball and EF coach Krystal Gibbs addressed the matter directly.
"They are a phenomenal team," Gibbs said of Southmoreland. "They were not as good when I saw them in a Christmas tournament eight years ago. (Pritts) has brought them so far. They're a good team that I think will go pretty far in the playoffs."
The game was tight for the first few minutes, and junior Anna Resnick gave Elizabeth Forward its only lead at 5-4 on the first of her five treys and 21 total points that led the Lady Warriors.
But the Lady Scotties responded with an 11-point run led by six points from both sophomore Gracie Spadaro and freshman Olivia Cernuto. After Bailie Brinson broke the run with an EF field goal, Southmoreland ran off 10 more points through the early part of the second quarter.
Spadaro had three points, Erika Sherbondy sank a trey, and Cernuto and Charity Henderson scored baskets for a 25-7 lead.
Resnick had six more points in the period, but the Lady Scotties didn't allow consecutive baskets to the visitors as they sprinted to a 38-15 halftime lead.
Resnick scored the first four points of the second half before Spadaro accounted for 10-of-12 Southmoreland points on a run that built a 50-19 lead, that essentially put the game out of reach.
"All the girls did a good job tonight," Pritts said. "That was some of the best passing we've had all season. The girls worked together. I think we had around 20 assists, which is great. We seemed more relaxed and I'm really proud of them."
When asked about Resnick, Gibbs said, "She is just a phenomenal athlete. She keeps going no matter what, and only has one speed."
She added, "I think we still need some help to make the playoffs, and a lot of things have to happen. That's not where you want to be. You want to be the one to decide your own fate."
Elizabeth Forward has Yough and rival Belle Vernon remaining on the section schedule.
Spadaro led the Lady Scotties with a game-high 22 points, Cernuto added 14, and Maddie Moore and Delaynie Morvosh just missed double figures with nine points each.
