The Southmoreland girls scored 23 points in the fourth quarter Monday night as the Lady Scots remained unbeaten with a 64-24 Section 3-AAAA victory at Ringgold.
The Lady Scots improve to 11-0 in the section and 18-0 overall. The Lady Rams slip to 2-9 in the section and 7-12 overall.
Southmoreland led 15-1 after the first quarter and steadily pulled away for a 26-5 lead at halftime. The lead increased to 41-15 after three quarters with the visitors holding a 23-9 advantage in the final eight minutes.
The Lady Scots' Gracie Spadaro led the way with a game-high 18 points. Charity Henderson finished with 11 and Sarah Pisula added 10.
Kyela Dungee scored seven points for Ringgold.
