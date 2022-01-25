Rodney Gallagher poured in a game-high 28 points as unbeaten Laurel Highlands stomped visiting West Mifflin, 81-50, in a Section 1-AAAAA boys basketball game on Monday night.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL in Class AAAAA, improved to 5-0 in the section and 14-0 overall.
Keondre DeShields followed Gallagher with 25 points and Jayden Pratt added 15 points.
Laurel Highlands led 19-7 after the first quarter, 41-18 at halftime and 65-37 after three quarters.
Jordan Lucas-Johnson, Jiovonni Santella, Mekhi Scott and Nolan Stephenson each scored 10 points for West Mifflin (2-3, 6-8).
The Mustangs make the short trip across town to renew their rivalry with Uniontown on Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. non-section game.
