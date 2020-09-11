Uniontown defeated Belle Vernon, 199-209, at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Gold course Thursday afternoon to remain unbeaten in Section 2-AAA action.
The Red Raiders improve to 4-0 in the section and 5-0 overall. The Leopards go to 3-1 in the section and 3-2 overall.
Both teams received solid play from the top three golfers, and the Red Raiders didn’t count a score over 43.
Uniontown’s Adena Rugola, and Belle Vernon’s Tyler Mocello and Rogan Maloney shared medalist honors with 36.
Logan Voytish (43), Maddie Myers (39), Michael Mercadante (41), and Gage Brugger (40) rounded out the scoring for the Red Raiders. Nate Moody’s 45 did not count.
Adreana Scaramucci (51), Joey Falosk (48), and Patrick Bush (38) closed out the scoring for the Leopards. Sam West’s 52 was thrown out.
Connellsville 199, Ringgold 213 — The Falcons posted their best score of the season for a Section 2-AAA road win over the Rams at Rolling Green Golf Course.
Ethan Rice led the way for the visitors with a medalist round of even-par 36. Zak Koslosky (38) and Jake Pirl (39) broke 40 for the Falcons (1-3, 1-4), and Gage Goodwin (44) and Rylan Kesler (42) rounded out the scoring. Aidan Kosisko’s 48 was not used.
Seth Calloway was the low man for Ringgold (1-2, 1-3) with 37. Clayton Benson (42), Gage Fuller (39), Dylan Calloway (48), and Kendyl Siebert (47) closed out the scoring rounds.
Greensburg C.C. 223, Mount Pleasant 226 — The Centurions edged the Vikings on the road at Norvelt Golf Club for a Section 2-AA victory.
Ben Ritenour led Greensburg C.C. (2-1) with 1-over 37.
Carson Kirshner (42), Jonathan Wagner (44), Dylan Pawlak (49), Steven Brown (46), and Colin Hayes (45) had the scoring rounds for Mount Pleasant (4-2).
Frazier 243, Charleroi 251 — Chase Hazelbaker fired a 3-over 39 at Mon Valley Country Club to lead the Commodores to a Section 8-AA road victory over the Cougars.
Nixon Erdely (47), Noah Usher (47), Jay Thompson (58), and Jake Lemley (52) rounded out the scoring for Frazier (3-1).
Will Wagner (50), Nick Summers (61), Makayla Hammond (48), Colton Polander (50), and Eliot Lenhart (42) had the scoring rounds for Charleroi (1-3, 2-3).
Carmichaels 216, Beth-Center 254 — Mason Lapana posted a 4-over 39 to pace the Mikes in a Section 8-AA road victory over the Bulldogs at Chippewa Golf Course.
Remmey Lohr (43), Nick Ricco (42), Liam Lohr (41), and Rolin Burghy (46) also counted in the final score for Carmichaels (4-0, 4-1).
Gavin Durkin was the low man for Beth-Center (0-5, 0-6) with 49. Blake Shashura, JJ Paternoster and Chase Malanosky all shot 51 for the Bulldogs. Gianna Peterson closed out the scoring with a 52.
Girls golf
Penn-Trafford 179, Connellsville 205 — The Lady Falcons posted a solid score at home at Pleasant Valley Golf Club, but visiting Penn-Trafford was a bit stronger for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Lauren Barber (41), Kendall Vertes (46), Emily Spudy (50), and Alexis Dindak (42) round out the scoring for the visitors.
Madison Kinneer was the low golfer for Connellsville with 49. Courtney Layman (54), Paiton Ulery (52), and Abby Tikey (50) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Falcons.
