Nora Ozimek scored the only goal of the match at 37:22 of the first half to lift undefeated South Park past visiting Brownsville, 1-0, in a non-section girls volleyball battle Tuesday night.
Ali Miklos stopped three shots in recording the shutout for the Lady Eagles (6-0). Kami Franks had four saves for the Lady Falcons (4-2) who saw their winning streak stopped at four.
