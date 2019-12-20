Undefeated Southmoreland was too much for Yough in a 61-14 triumph on Thursday in Section 3-AAAA play at Yough High School.
The Lady Scotties (3-0, 6-0) had a 22-3 lead after the first quarter, and outscored the Lady Cougars, 21-2, in the second for a 43-5 halftime advantage. Southmoreland had an 8-3 edge in the third and 10-6 in the fourth.
Southmoreland’s Gracie Spadaro was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points, and teammate Olivia Cernuto had 12. The Lady Scotties’ Delaynie Morvosh added 11.
Brittany Peebles and Laney Gerdich had three apiece for the Lady Cougars (0-3, 2-6).
