The Steelers aren't highly regarded this year, Ben Roethlisberger or not.
One betting site has them as 39-1 to win the Super Bowl.
The roster says there should be more excitement than that. Not only do they have an athletic, fit, driven, two-time champion under center, they have a vastly improved running back, a second threat at tight end, a true signalcaller on defense, a former Pro Bowl pass-rusher still in his prime as a RESERVE, and pretty much the same set of skill players on both sides of the ball that led them into the playoffs last season.
What they don't have is the offensive line from a team that finished 31st in rushing last season.
That line is now populated with an intriguing mix of youngsters and a Pro Bowl pickup at right guard. It's different, totally rebuilt, but you can take that as good news, too.
So, the point of this glowing prelude isn't to say this year's Pittsburgh Steelers should rank among the contenders, but at 39-1, they're a huge underdog and that will make this season different than probably all of the others since Roethlisberger joined the team in 2004. The target is off their chests and they can play fast and loose.
They have the talent. Here's the proof.
QUARTERBACKS: Roethlisberger's thrown more interceptions this camp than last, and possibly most others, but his arm's more accurate than it was last year, particularly with the deep ball - which he heaved 55 yards the other day to connect with a streaking JuJu Smith-Schuster. Ben's also in great shape and is executing all of the boots and waggles associated with new coordinator Matt Canada's play-action offense. It all sounds exciting, right? So do the backups. While not flashy, Mason Rudolph is an experienced backup with accuracy and courage. He could get rid of the ball more quickly, of course. Third-teamer Dwayne Haskins could be first-teamer Dwayne Haskins in 2022 if he continues to flash his big-league tools while understanding the game better. Grade: B+.
RUNNING BACKS: Najee Harris could stop hurdling NFL defenders in the open field. That would be one criticism. The only one. Harris has Rookie of the Year written all over him. He's a natural power runner who get around end, or just line up wide and make deep catches. And, for Pittsburgh's football aficionados, he loves the game, will watch film all day long, and will pick up blitzes. Anthony McFarland appears to be more than a niche piece for Canada whenever he uses two backs with all of his motions. McFarland is showing enough inside power to complement his outside speed and could be the three-down back if Harris needs a blow. The third back doesn't matter; what matters is the high competition level for making the roster. There are also two fullbacks worthy of keeping, particularly if Trey Edmunds - having a great camp - can tackle as well as fullback-mate Derek Watt on special teams. Grade: B+.
WIDE RECEIVERS: There's really no consternation here, particularly with an inside slot player who can get deep as quickly as Smith-Schuster can. That means there's even more speed outside, and, yep, both Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson have deep explosiveness. James Washington gives them great depth and Ray-Ray McCloud probably grabs the fifth job as a motion man and return specialist. Grade: A-.
TIGHT ENDS: Eric Ebron makes the difficult catches, is a tall, sturdy target in the red zone, and can tote the rock with speed in the open field. He vows to become a better blocker this year, but the expectations for him are low. Same with rookie Pat Freiermuth, who's dazzled everyone this summer with his playmaking ability. He won't provide much as a blocker this year, either, but certainly has the "want-to" to develop that part of his game the way Heath Miller did. The 6-8 Zach Gentry has added weight and is the best blocker of the bunch. Grade: B.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Not one starting player returns to his position this season with the exception of Zach Banner. The right tackle tore his ACL in last year's opener and missed the rest of the season. Turner was signed the day after a hobbled David DeCastro was released. Turner's not DeCastro in the open field, but he's a smart, rugged handfighter and will appreciate new OL coach Adrian Klemm's use of zone-blocking schemes. Third-round rookie Kendrick Green will have his hands full early as a center, but has great potential. The left guard, Kevin Dotson, started five games as a rookie reserve last season. He'll join Turner and Green in forming a powerful interior. Chuks Okorafor replaced Banner at right tackle last season and moves back over to the position he played at Western Michigan. Okorafor will also be playing for his next contract and could have a surprising season. Impressive fourth-round rookie Dan Moore is the swing tackle and B.J. Finney is the veteran interior reserve. Lots of potential. Lots of inexperience. Sometimes, young, hungry and powerful pays off better than expected. Grade: C-.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu. How could anyone slight that group? There are quality backups, including Alualu, who won't be asked to play on the nose much in this modern era, but he'll be there when needed. Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis are quality reserves, and Isaiahh Loudermilk is an impressive rookie. Might be the best and most deep unit on the team. Grade: A.
LINEBACKERS: The addition of former Steelers killer Joe Schobert not only gives the unit a coverage back at the inside mack position, but a veteran signalcaller to take the load off Devin Bush, who's looking healthy from last year's ACL tear. Robert Spillane and rookie fourth-rounder Buddy Johnson are the reserves. Outside, the Steelers move Alex Highsmith into the departed Bud Dupree's spot opposite T.J. Watt. Highsmith has played so well this camp that late-add Melvin Ingram becomes perhaps the best reserve pass-rusher in the league. Grade: A-.
SECONDARY: Potential problem spot due to the losses of Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton. Can Cam Sutton do more than use his brains inside? Can he run deep with outside receivers? He's at least Nelson's replacement, and could play the slot, where Arthur Maulet and Antoine Brooks have been in competition. The rest of the secondary is sound with Terrell Edmunds at strong safety and the spectacular Minkah Fitzpatrick at free safety. Joe Haden remains at left cornerback while James Pierre provides outside depth as an undrafted, 6-2 cornerback entering his second season. Grade: B-.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Chris Boswell is a quality place-kicker and the drafting of Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin has motivated incumbent Jordan Berry for a quality punting battle. The return game is perhaps a bit better than average with McCloud or Johnson or McFarland. The coverage units should be stocked well by a team that has good depth. Grade: B+.
