WWE announced Friday that The Undertaker’s Final Farewell is set for Survivor Series on Nov. 22.
Will it actually be Taker’s goodbye? The hunch here is a match will be set up out of the show. Could a rematch with AJ Styles be on deck?
The show is 30 years to the day of Taker’s debut at the 1990 Survivor Series.
More on this next week.
Name change for Cody?
WWE and AEW TNT champion Cody, known as Cody Rhodes in WWE, settled trademark deals Wednesday which gave Cody the use of the last name Rhodes.
In turn, Cody gave up pursuing the PPV names Slamboree, Superbrawl, Bunkhouse Stampede and Battlebowl, as well as the phrase “The Match Beyond.”
As of Saturday afternoon, Cody has stated that he doesn’t think he will use the name, but if he did not debut it last night at AEW’s Full Gear PPV, look for it to happen soon.
The surname Rhodes means too much in the annals of pro wrestling for Cody to go after it and not use it.
Must-see promo
If you have not seen Wednesday’s promo between AEW champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, check it out online.
The promo in and of itself probably sold more PPV buys for last night’s Full Gear show than any promo has for a PPV in along time.
WWE is hiring
WWE posted several job openings over the past week.
Included are a producer to write, produce and edit the WWE Network unit, a Director of Operations (Strategy), a Director of Digital Platform Marketing and a Production Assistant for the WWE Documentary Unit.
This Day in History
In 1999, The New Age Outlaws defeated Mankind and Al Snow to win the WWF tag titles in State College, Pa. On of the funnier parts of the show was when wrestlers were making fun of the Penn State football team, who had been ranked No. 1 in the country, was upset at home by Minnesota. Penn State has not been ranked atop any polls since. This was also a week before I made my first appearance on WWE TV.
In 2005, Eddie Guerrero wrestled his last match before passing away when he defeated Ken Kennedy via disqualification.
In 2008, tickets went on sale for WrestleMania 25 with sales of $4.8 million. The show featured The Undertaker defeating Shawn Michaels in arguably the best match in Mania history.
This week’s question
Did Daniel Bryan really get hurt on Smackdown? WWE is reporting he is injured. Shellie, from Uniontown.
He did not. It is all part of a storyline to further show how powerful Roman Reigns’ control is of his family.
In memory
This week’s column is dedicated to the memory of Ed Plisko.
I was lucky enough to get to know Ed when I coached his sons Brent and Eric on the Geibel Catholic basketball team. One of the nicest people I have ever met, Ed gave his all and was a passionate supporter of Geibel sports.
How nice of a guy was he? His sons finished playing for me during the 2014-15 season, yet he stayed on another year as the booster president despite neither of his sons playing that year.
He played a big role in getting a pro wrestling fundraiser show put on at the school, and he may have had more fun at the show than any of us performing!
I will always remember Ed as a class act who greeted everyone with a smile, and he will be genuinely missed by every one of us who were lucky enough for him to be in our lives.
Ed’s lasting legacy will be his sons, and he raised two fine young men to follow in his footsteps.
My deepest condolences go out to his wife Vanessa, Brent and Eric.
