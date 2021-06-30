REPUBLIC -- ARH Industries' final five runs, including all four in the eighth inning, were unearned as the visitors rallied Tuesday night for an 8-4 Fayette County Baseball League win over the Fayette Raiders at Redstone Park.
Mill Run, Masontown and Carmichaels are battling for a top-two finish and home-field advantage as the schedule turns into July. One of remaining three teams, ARH Industries, Fayette Raiders and Mitch's Bail Bonds will round out the four-team bracket.
ARH Industries, Fayette Raiders and Mitch's Bail Bonds all have two wins after Tuesday's action. Both of ARH Industries' victories came against Fayette.
Frustrated Fayette Raiders manager Vince Dellapenna was right-to-the-point when he talked to his team after the tough loss.
"I told the team afterwards not one player on the team can point a finger," said Dellapenna. "We've given two wins to them because of our lack of fielding.
"They deserve (the win). They put the bat on the ball."
"We'd like to make a run for fourth place. We'd like to make the playoffs," said ARH Industries catcher and team administrator Seth Burgdolt.
ARH Industries is in its first year as a late entry for the 2021 season.
"We're playing to have fun out here," said Burgdolt. "I'm transferring from Bethany to Waynesburg in the fall and I wanted to play baseball this summer."
The home team was a mishandled fly ball away from closing out the top of the eighth inning, but, instead, the miscue led to a four-run inning.
Cam Zaken's dropped fly ball with the bases loaded and two outs brought home two runners. Seth Burgdolt followed with an RBI-single and the fourth run came home when Burgdolt's hit was mishandled for the second error of the inning.
Garritt Woodburn, the third pitcher for ARH Industries, earned the win. Lane Zekir took the loss.
Another two-out error helped ARH Industries tie the game in the top of the sixth inning.
Josiah Fisher go Colin Zaken to go fishing on an outside pitch for what should've been an inning-ending strikeout, but the throw to first was mishandled to give the visitors life.
Todd Zaken walked, but Fisher induced Josh Schramm to hit a ground ball. However, the throw was off line and Colin Zaken sprinted home with the tying run.
The visitors opened the scoring in the second inning and was again the beneficiary of another two-out error.
Fayette responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs on just one hit.
Johnny Hovanec opened with a walk. After a strikeout and pop out, Josh Schramm walked Travis Bevard and Hunter Bowen to load the bases.
Josiah Fisher followed with a pop fly down the right field line that got caught up in the sun. The ball landed inside the foul line for a two-run single.
Josh Davison walked to load the bases, but Schramm escaped further damage when Fisher was thrown out on a close play at third base on a ground ball to shortstop.
A single, error and dual stolen bases led to ARH Industries' second run in the top of the third inning.
Cam Zaken started the inning with a single and moved to second when Burgdolt's infield ground ball was mishandled. Zaken stole third base and Burgdolt followed into second.
Sonny Pellechette's ground out to shortstop brought home Zaken.
The visitors regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning on Burgdolt's majestic solo shot over the left field fence.
While errors did in Fayette, walks almost did the same to ARH Industries.
Hunter Perry walked with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Payton Conte was hit by a pitch. Pinch-hitter Jake Frick's sharp single brought home Perry and sent Conte to third.
Conte then scored on a wild pitch.
"Every game we've had walks. Walks have killed us," said Burgdolt.
Fayette had a prime opportunity to regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Zekir started the inning with a deep single. Zach Kutek looked like he was going to get an infield single on a ground ball between the first and second baseman, but Pellechette manage to hold the bag on the throw from Woodburn for the out.
Bowen and Fisher walked to load the bases with one out.
The way the season's gone for the Raiders showed itself once again on Davison's sharp hit down the third baseline. Justin Schmidt was in position to short-hop Davison's line drive. Uncertainty whether Schmidt nabbed the ball in the air or not led the Fayette runners to freeze.
Schmidt threw to the plate for the out and Burgdolt alertly fired the ball back to Schmidt for an inning-ending double play.
"He short-hopped the ball. He made the right play," Dellapenna said of Schmidt reaction.
The combination of poor baserunning decisions and fielding errors has Dellapenna frustrated.
"They're mental errors. We're not in the game. We are talented enough, but we have mental lapses that destroy us," said Dellapenna.
