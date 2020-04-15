The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association made the expected decision official on April 9 when it canceled the remaining winter championships, as well as all future spring competition and playoffs.
However, a glimmer of hope remains for Ringgold and other hockey teams with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League’s decision to suspend the varsity hockey season indefinitely.
Ringgold, the defending champion, was scheduled to meet Carrick in the Class B Division championship at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on March 17.
“We probably shouldn’t play at all,” said Ringgold coach Rick Kalinowski. “But, there is a ray of hope, a 5% chance of maybe.”
The Rams’ last game was a stirring 6-5 overtime victory over rival Elizabeth Forward in the semifinals at RMU Island Sports Center. Nathan Boulanger scored the game-winner on a breakaway for what just might be the Rams’ final goal of the 2019-20 season.
Ringgold hasn’t been on the ice for nearly a month, so, should the playoffs resume, issues concerning conditioning of the players would be first and foremost.
“I’m sure their fingers and thumbs are in shape,” Kalinowski said with a laugh, alluding to increased play of video games.
Though the odds are long, Kalinowski said he wouldn’t pass on the chance to play Carrick one more time. Carrick handed the Rams their only loss of the season with a 3-2 overtime defeat on Feb. 24.
“I’ve developed a friendship with the Carrick coach, Chris Serakowski,” said Kalinowski. “If we play in four weeks, we’d look like crap.
“But, I guarantee we would line it up.”
Kalinowski continued the thought, adding, “If we didn’t start, there were no playoffs, you don’t know what you missed.”
Ringgold was also scheduled to play in a national tournament, the Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships, in Dallas at the end of March that was postponed.
“They published who you were going to play. It’s a great tournament,” added Kalinowski.
As disappointing as the uncertainty for the opportunity to defend their title, Kalinowski said what’s even tougher is he wasn’t able to meet with his team one last time.
“My only last talk was at the last practice and it really wasn’t a last practice,” explained Kalinowski. “I never had a chance to say good bye. It was heartbreaking.”
The Rams have nine seniors: defensemen Jon DuMond, Clayton Colecchi and Ryan Marek, forwards Justin Day, Evan Eberlein, Brad Bujdos, Jeremy Bednar, Nathan Todd and goalie Chad DeGroen. DeGroen’s last game was in mid-January after he was injured in an accident.
“I have nine seniors. It’s sad. Two years ago I took over the team and we had tears after we lost in the semifinals. Last year, we had tears of joy after winning the championship,” said Kalinowski. “Ryan Marek told me he was one foot short of the Belle Vernon school record in the shot put. He told me ‘I’m going to break it.’ I feel bad for the young man. He won’t have the opportunity to break the record.”
Mount Pleasant senior Heather Gardner said she took the news hard, but the cancellation of her final state meet provides an unexpected life lesson.
“I cried just as hard (when the news broke of the cancellation) as when I found out the meet was postponed,” said Gardner, who was just a few miles from Bucknell when a friend called with the news of the original postponement. “Still, it was disappointing to actually hear it.”
“I had that little bit of hope in my head. When they postponed (the meet), it gave me that hope,” explained Gardner. “I put four years of training into one day (her final state meet).
“It’s disappointing. You think anything can happen at any moment, at any given time.
“But, I’ll learn from it and take it to college.”
A three-time WPIAL gold medalist in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Gardner entered her final state meet seeking her first PIAA gold medal.
“When I heard it for sure they canceled it, it hurt. All the countless hours in the pool. I didn’t taper at all for the WPIALs. I didn’t get my fast times (at the WPIAL finals),” said Gardner.
“I don’t think (the WPIAL meet) was not horrible medal-wise. It was fine. Time-wise, not so much.”
Belle Vernon’s Ian Shahan was looking to carry the momentum he built in the WPIAL finals after two record-breaking, gold-medal winning performances forward to the state meet.
“Hopefully, they were going to keep the meet,” Shahan said. “But, the problem we have is how were we going to train? There wasn’t a definite point in time when I thought (the meet would be canceled). But, as the days and the weeks were passing on, it was definite it wasn’t going to happen.”
“I was going into states with a taper and a shave (for time). I was really ready to go off (at states),” continued Shahan.
Shahan, though, did finish his shortened junior season on a high note with two WPIAL gold medals, both in record-breaking times.
“I was really happy (with his performance in the WPIAL finals). It was really good,” said Shahan.
The Class AAA swimmers had the opportunity to compete for the medal stand, although the second day medals were awarded on times from the preliminary heat. However, swimmers were unaware as they competed in the prelims those times would carry forward as the final results.
“A lot of seniors (in the Class AA schools) got gypped out of their races,” said Shahan, adding, “(The AAA swimmers in the prelims) hadn’t known it was to be canceled. It was wrong to be not told.”
Laurel Highlands junior Maria Mrosko echoed similar sentiments concerning the expectation of completing the state meet.
“I was expecting it (to be canceled), but I had a little bit of hope. But, now it’s over. With them announcing it was over, it made it real,” explained Mrosko. “The first time they pushed it back two weeks, I knew it was over.”
Mrosko and the Laurel Highlands contingent were also minutes away from Bucknell when she heard the news about the initial postponement.
“I’m glad they (Class AAA) swam their final races, but I understand why they did it and how they did it,” said Mrosko.
Mrosko had a highly successful WPIAL Class AA meet with a gold medal in the 100 butterfly and silver in the 200 IM. She also won gold in the 200 medley relay and silver in the 400 freestyle relay.
“It’s bittersweet. I didn’t get to finish my junior year, but it was great,” said Mrosko. “I was so happy about that (her WPIAL meet). I wouldn’t have wanted anything more than that.”
Hockey players need ice time to remained conditioned and swimmers need time in the pool to stay in competitive shape.
“I miss the pool training. Actual training (in the pool), especially for me, definitely would’ve been a problem,” explained Shahan. “It’s probably 80-20 (pool time to other training). Strength training is important. I’m beginning to pick that up.”
“To be honest, I’m getting fat,” Shahan said with a laugh. “I’m working on the treadmill, doing core training and work with weights.”
“I’d probably need like a month to get in shape and then taper. Probably 95 percent of my training is in the pool,” said Gardner, adding, “It would not have been pretty.”
“I tried to stay in shape, but it’s not in the water. There’s nothing like that,” said Mrosko. “It takes two, three months to come back (after a layoff). I was already on a taper. It gets you a little out of shape.”
Summer meets are now in doubt with the cancellation of all spring activities.
“I don’t know if summer will happen,” added Mrosko. “I swim on the YMCA team in the summer. We have dual meets and there are meets at Pitt.
“I’m hoping to get in the pool in two months. It’s a good thing I have a pool.”
Students also are finishing their school year at home instead of the classroom.
“It’s the fourth nine weeks when you really want to be in school. They’ll never truly understand what we’re feeling,” said Gardner.
Mrosko, whose mother Jennifer Furajter is a teacher at Connellsville, is adapting to learning from home.
“It’s getting better, though, the longer we do it, the better it gets,” said Mrosko, adding with a laugh, “But, I’m stuck with my family. I’m handling it. I have a great family.”
Shahan and Mrosko have another year of high school swimming ahead of them, but Gardner’s celebrated career came to an abrupt close and she now looks forward to four years at Liberty University.
“I just found out who my roommate is. That’s exciting,” said Gardner. “College starts in a couple months. Move-in day is Aug. 19. I’m counting the days. I want to be on my toes.”
Mrosko was a bit philosophical when talking about all that’s unfolded over the past couple months.
“You’ll never know it’s going to be the last time. That makes me work 100 times harder,” said Mrosko. “I try to stay as positive as I can.”
