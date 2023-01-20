The Uniontown boys and girls split a Section 5-AA meet at South Park Thursday night with the Red Raiders returning home with the victory.
The Uniontown boys won 100-78, while the Lady Raiders were defeated by the home team, 103-71.
Leyton Maust (200 freestyle, 2:05.02; 100 backstroke, 1:04.35), Jacob Schiffbauer (50 freestyle, 23.91; 100 freestyle, 53.37), and Logan Voytish (200 IM, 2:05.68; 500 freestyle, 5:11.74) all won two events for the Red Raiders. The winning times by Schiffbauer and Logan Voytish met the WPIAL Class AA automatic qualifying standard.
Brody Schiffbauer, Jacob Schiffbauer, Voytish and Chase Brumley won the 200 medley relay in an automatic qualifying time of 1:51.47. Maust, King, Jacob Schiffbauer and Voytish finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in a qualifying time of 1:37.62.
Brumley (100 breaststroke, 1:16.90), Wyatt Dean (diving, 123.97), Parker King (200 IM, 2:19.73; 100 backstroke, 1:04.37), David Maroski (500 freestyle, 2:52.82), and Brody Schiffbauer (100 butterfly, 1:10.94) all had second-place finishes.
Hannah Foster met the qualifying standard with her first place finish in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:09.30. Jacquelyn Jeffries (50 freestyle, 27.17), Shelby Tressler (100 freestyle, 1:21.48), and Grace Trimmer (100 backstroke, 1:28.26) also had first-place finishes. Jeffreys, Joss Rutter, Zaya McCune, and Foster won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.51.
Alexis Kudyba (diving, 115.57), McCune (200 freestyle, 2:40.14), Rutter (200 IM, 3:24.49), and Tressler (100 backstroke, 1:36.36) finished second.
The Connellsville boys and girls had a successful road trip, returning home with a Section 5-AA sweep of Laurel Highlands.
The Falcons won 95-73 and the Connellsville girls secured a 109-61 victory.
Kassidy Callahan, Ella Detwiler, Abigail Harvey and Mackenzie Vokes opened the meet for the Lady Falcons with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:08.94.
Kyra Callahan (200 freestyle, 2:23.63; 50 freestyle, 27.04), 200 freestyle relay of Harvey, Vokes, Detwiler and Kyra Callahan (1:52.46), Kassidy Callahan (100 backstroke, 1:15.72), and Vokes (100 breaststroke, 1:23.47) all touched the wall first.
The 200 medley relay (2:19.29), Detwiler (200 freestyle, 2:29.91), Kassidy Callahan (200 IM, 2:37.57), Harvey (100 butterfly, 1:15.32), Vokes (100 freestyle, 1:04.44), Madelyn Johnson (500 freestyle, 6:31.05), and 400 freestyle relay (4:29.78) all secured key second-place points for Connellsville.
The Falcons' Aaron Michaels, Evan Mangus, Jonathan Sapola and Kasey Stanton won the 200 medley relay in 2:07.64.
Stanton (50 freestyle, 23.09) and Michaels (100 backstroke, 1:09.53) had individual first-place finishes.
The 200 medley relay (2:41.25), Gavin McPoyle (200 freestyle, 2:17.94; 500 freestyle, 5:56.83), Corbin Hoffer (200 IM, 2:35.01), Sapola (100 butterfly, 1:11.16), Stanton (100 freestyle, 52.49), 200 freestyle relay (1:50.56), and Mangus (100 breaststroke, 1:20.63) scored second-place points for the Falcons.
Laurel Highlands results were not reported.
