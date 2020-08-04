While most people in the WPIAL area were wondering if the PIAA or the state would cancel football season amid the onging coronavirus pandemic, Uniontown Area School District made its own decision.
The school board on Monday voted for a return to school by online classes only for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year, and, stating it was following Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidance, also agreed to cancel the football, boys soccer and girls soccer fall seasons at all levels.
Following is the statement posted on the UASD website:
“Last night our Board of Directors voted to return to school the first 9 weeks virtually in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in our community. With that, they have already decided to follow Gov. Wolf’s guidance to cancel the Football and Boys/Girls Soccer seasons (contact sports) at all levels. We are awaiting further guidance from Gov. Wolf before deciding if we will participate in all other Fall sports. No decision has been made as of yet.”
A decision on high school varsity girls volleyball, golf and cross country has yet to be made.
Red Raiders varsity football coach Cedric Lloyd agreed that the students are top priority.
“Student safety comes first,” Lloyd said.
Uniontown is the first WPIAL school to make such a move.
The WPIAL, opting for one of three scenarios presented by the PIAA for fall sports, chose to push back the start of the football season to Sept. 10 and cut the regular-season schedule to seven games from the usual nine or 10.
Other schools which decide to implement virtual classes only could be in line to make a similar decision on fall contact sports, which are what football and soccer are classified as.
Connellsville currently is not one of those at this time.
“Our health and safety plan hasn’t been approved by our school board yet,” said Connellsville athletic director Rich Evans. “But as of right now we are planning for in-person classes and having all sports at this point. We’re just working on putting all of the safety precautions in place and social distancing so that we follow the guidelines and we’re able to offer programs as safely as we can under these circumstances.
“With Uniontown not having any kids on campus at all, they couldn’t rationalize bringing students on campus for sports only, which I understand.”
Laurel Highlands, Albert Gallatin and Belle Vernon have approved a hybrid of in-person and online classes for high school in the fall.
Brownsville, however, has agreed to hold only online classes for grades seven through 12, although they will have in-person classes four days a week for grades one through six.
Frazier has opted for online classes only for the first month of the school year and then will reevaluate after that.
