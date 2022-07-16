Uniontown will open the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament early Saturday morning at Hardy Field in Brighton Township.
The Fayette County American Legion Baseball League regular season and tournament champion faces North Allegheny, Allegheny’s lone team, at 9:30 a.m. in the first game of Group 1 pool play.
Uniontown (14-4) completes the pool play doubleheader with a game against Hopewell, the second team from Beaver County, at 12:20 p.m.
Charleroi, the runner-up in the regular season and tournament, starts Group 2 pool play in the third game of the opening day. Charleroi (10-6) faces Beaver, the host team, at 3:10 p.m.
Beaver closes play on the opening day against Blackhawk, the No. 1 team from Beaver County.
Pool play closes on Sunday with North Allegheny playing Hopewell in the opening game at 9:30 a.m. Charleroi then plays Blackhawk at 12:20 p.m. in the last pool play game.
The semifinals follow Sunday afternoon with the first-place team from Group 1 playing the second place team out of Group 2 at 3:10 p.m. The winner of Group 2 plays the second-place team from Group 1 at 5:35 p.m.
The winner-take-all title game between the semifinal winners is Monday at 4:30 p.m.
