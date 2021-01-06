Uniontown’s football team will join Albert Gallatin next season as an independent after its school board voted for the program to pull out of the WPIAL at its Monday night meeting.
The Red Raiders are coming off an abbreviated season during the COVID-19 pandemic in which they played as a non-conference team within the WPIAL. Uniontown went 0-2, losing at Ringgold, 48-6, on Sept. 25 and at Albert Gallatin, 55-0, on Oct. 9. The Red Raiders had only 21 players in uniform against the Colonials and opted not to play a third game.
Uniontown had lost 32 games in a row after an 0-8 season playing in the Class 3A Big East Conference in 2019.
Enrollment numbers pushed the Red Raiders up into Class 4A in 2020, and they was placed in the Big Eight Conference, which included teams such as Thomas Jefferson, Belle Vernon and McKeesport, before their delayed start to the season forced them to play a non-conference slate. Their 0-2 record extended their losing streak to 34.
The Colonials left the WPIAL after the 2018 season with the goal of playing a more competitive schedule while trying to rejuvenate their program. Albert Gallatin, under third-year coach Drew Dindl, went 5-1 this past season following a 5-3 record in its first year as an independent in 2019.
Albert Gallatin had never won more than four games in a season since consolidation.
Cedric Lloyd has struggled to get participation numbers up in his four years as Uniontown head coach. The hope is leaving the WPIAL will allow Lloyd and his Red Raiders to emulate what happened at AG and play teams closer to their roster size and talent level and thus reinvigorate their program.
Dindl supports Uniontown’s decision.
“I think it’s a good move for them,” Dindl said. “It wasn’t that long ago when we were in their same shoes. We needed a change. I think they’re heading in the right direction especially with the young roster they have.
“I’ve gotten to know coach Lloyd and I think he’s a good coach. I like what he’s trying to do. You’ve just got to give him some time with this, let him play some teams where they’re more evenly matched.”
Lloyd and Uniontown administrative athletic director D.J. Burns could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
