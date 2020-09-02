Gage Brugger and Adena Rugola both shot a 2-over 38 as Uniontown remained unbeaten with a 202-232 victory over visiting Connellsville in a Section 2-AAA boys golf match at Uniontown Country Club on Tuesday.
Logan Voytish and Maddie Myers were close behind with a 40 and 41, respectively, for the Red Raiders (2-0, 3-0) and Michael Mercadante shot a 45. Nate Moody's 50 was not used.
Zak Kaslosky carded a 40 and Ethan Rice had a 41 to lead the way for the Falcons (0-1, 0-1) in the their season opener. They were followed by Jake Pirl (46), Gage Goodwin (47) and Aidan Kosisko (49). Nick Snyder's 58 was not used.
Belle Vernon 201, Albert Gallatin 232 -- Tyler Mocello shot a 1-over 36 and Rogan Maloney was right behind with a 37 as Belle Vernon opened its season with a win over visiting Albert Gallatin in a Section 2-AAA match at Cedarbook Red Golf Course.
Matthew Carpeal led the Colonials (0-2, 0-2) with a 39.
The Leopards' Breana LaMendola carded a 40 and was followed by Patrick Bush (42) and Adreana Scaramucci (46). Parker Jewell's 57 was not used.
Jake Elias was second for AG with a 41. Trailing him were Paige Metts (45), Brenden Pento (53) and Kohl Felio (54). Claytin Watson's 59 was not used.
Carmichaels 198, Jefferson-Morgan 237 -- Carmichaels' Nick Ricco and Jefferson-Morgan's Kyle Clayton each shot a 1-under 36 but the Mikes' supporting cast proved to be a little better in a Section 8-AA win over the Rockets.
Remmey Lohr carded an even-par 37 and younger brother Liam Lohr was next with a 38 for Carmichaels (1-0, 1-1). Chris Barrish shot a 43 while Rollin Burghy and Mason Lapana both turned in a 44 with one of those scores being dropped.
Bryce Bedilion shot a 43 for J-M (1-1, 1-1), followed by Troy Wright (51), Grant Hathaway (52) and Brock Bayles (55). Ayden Pratt's 57 wasn't used.
Ringgold 233, Laurel Highlands 247 -- Seth Calloway turned in a 2-over 37 as Ringgold defeated host Laurel Highlands in a Section 2-AAA match at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Megan Joyce paced the Mustangs (0-1, 0-2) with a 40.
Dylan Calloway shot a 46 for the Rams (1-0, 1-0) in their season opener and was followed by Clayton Benson (48), Kendall Siebert (50) and Gage Fuller (52). Michaels Wagner's 62 was not used.
Colin Crawford had a 47 for LH, Darren Dunn and Jaden Ringer both shot 53 and Nate Schwertfeger capped the scoring with a 54. Max Sperry's 68 was not used.
Girls golf
GCC 151, Geibel Catholic 193 -- Meghan and Ella Zambruno both shot even-par 34 to lead visiting Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 2-AA victory Monday afternoon over Geibel Catholic at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Isabella Aigner shot 36 and Angelica Dewicki finished with 47 for the Centurions.
Caroline Konieczny was the low golfer for the Lady Gators with a 3-over 37. Claire Konieczny shot 39. Kharisma Zylka (55) and Audra Holonich (62) also counted in Geibel's final count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.