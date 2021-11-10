The Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts & Athletics Hall of Fame did not induct a Class of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic but the organization has chosen a Class of 2021.
No ceremony will be held this fall, against because of the pandemic, but the new inductees will be honored through the Herald-Standard in a series of stories.
Entering the Hall of Fame this year are: Academics, Dr. Larry John (1969), Jess Ball (1959) and Dr. Debbie (Sangston) Hindle (1967); Arts, Patrick Daugherty (1968), Ron Gmys (1988) and Tamora Pierce (1972); Athletics, Sal Mercadante (1968), Marc Vassar (1988) and Loren George Clemmer (2001); Coach, Stanley Ross Orndorff (1961); Special Recognition, Jim Shaner (1955); and Team, 1981 Uniontown Marching Band.
Today: Part 1, Coach, Stanley Ross Orndorff.
Baseball has been a family tradition in Fayette County for decades and the Orndorff family name has been at the forefront of that tradition. A standout member of that family lineage was Stanley Ross Orndorff, a 1961 graduate of South Union Senior High School who spent over two-thirds of his life around the game of baseball.
Although Orndorff did not play baseball for his high school alma mater, his baseball career began at an early age. Around the age of 14 he began playing in organized adult leagues throughout Fayette and Somerset Countries. This was, in part due to the influence of his father Elwood Orndorff. The elder Orndorff would come home from work, grab a sandwich and his son, and head out to a baseball game.
Four years later, at the age of 18, the recent high school graduate caught the eye of Earl “Lefty” Hite, a Pittsburgh Pirates talent hunter in Fayette County. Initial scouting workouts led to an additional trial at Forbes Field, home of the Pirates in Pittsburgh.
There, Orndorff was given a thorough testing at all infield positions under the supervision of J. Rex Bowen, chief of scouting operations for the team, and by scout E. Joseph Bowen.
During the drills, the Pirates officials seemed most impressed with the power showed by the young infielder. He hit line drives against the Forbes Field scoreboard, and cleared the wall with another shot between the left field foul pole 365 feet down the line. Orndorff was eventually signed to a professional baseball contract with the Pirates organization.
After a short professional playing career, Orndorff enrolled at West Virginia University and completed his education degree with the graduating class of 1968. Upon graduation from WVU, Ross was hired by the Uniontown Area School District as a physical education instructor. The second year on staff at Uniontown, he was named the head baseball coach. Uniontown had a baseball program in the 1950s, but had been dropped for a time period. When it resumed, Ross was selected as the head coach to revive the program.
Under Ross’ guidance, the Red Raiders Baseball Program won several section titles in the 1980s. For 17 years Coach Orndorff patrolled the coaching box and dugout for the Uniontown Red Raiders. However, Ross never concerned himself with winning baseball games as his sole reason for coaching. He once stated, “I was never really so much concerned with winning section titles, as I was seeing players learn the game of baseball and enjoy playing it as much as I did.” He received greater satisfaction when his graduating players were given the opportunity to advance their post-secondary education at the collegiate level as a result of baseball.
Ross mentored and guided his share of standout players over the years. Players like pitcher Roger Miller, who signed a professional contract and reached the major leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers. There were other successful players such as Tom and Dave Holliday, John Apicella, Ken Meadows, Jim Burns and Bob Grove just to name a few.
After his 17-year coaching career, Ross was very well known on the local links. An avid golfer, he would spend countless hours unwinding and enjoying himself with friends or family on the golf course.
Tragically, Ross passed away on June 3, 1996 at the age of 52. At the time of his death, he was married to the former Linda Thompson and had three daughters, Beth, Denise and Kris.
