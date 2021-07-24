Uniontown needed nine innings to do so, but the Region 6 champions opened the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball State Tournament with a 3-2 walk-off victory Saturday morning over Claysburg.
Uniontown advances through the winners' bracket and plays Paxton on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. Paxton defeated Northampton, 3-1.
Tyler Becker started the game-winning rally with a lead-off single.
"That was a huge start for Tyler to get the lead-off hit," said Uniontown manager Brad Yohman.
Winning pitcher Kaleb Scott attempted to bunt Becker to second, but Scott perfectly placed the bunt towards first base and beat the first baseman to the bag for an infield single.
"Braeden McKnight, the No. 9 hitter, laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to give us runners at second and third," said Yohman.
Lead-off hitter Ty Sankovich was intentionally walked to load the bases and bring Santino Marra to the plate.
The first pitch to Marra was mishandled by the catcher and pinch-runner C.J. Gesk sprinted home with the winning run.
"Finally, I ended up on the right side of a one-run game out here. We've played two-run games in the state tournament and lost both," said Yohman.
Uniontown jumped out to an early two-run lead in its first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning.
After Cole Shearer walked with two outs, Brant Bonadio cracked a two-run home run over the left field fence on a full count.
"It was a towering home run to left field," said Bonadio.
Joe Chambers was given the ball for the opening game and gave Yohman a complete-game performance, of sorts, pitching through seven innings.
"It was a pitchers' duel," said Yohman. "Credit to Claysburg's pitchers. They matched Joe in every inning."
Claysburg finally got to Chambers with a two-run home run of its own in the top of the sixth inning.
"We took Joe all the way to the pitch count," explained Yohman. "He was in command the whole game.
"He pitched out of jams."
One of those jams was in the top of the fourth inning when Claysburg had runners at second and third with one out. An intentional walk loaded the bases.
The next batter hit a comebacker to the mound. Chambers threw home for the first out and Bonadio snapped a throw to first base for an inning-ending double play.
"I can't say enough about what Joe did in the opening game. I have to compliment my assistant coaches. They told me to stay with him," said Yohman. "Joe was at 75 (pitches) at the end of five innings.
"We were going to ride Joe and it paid off."
Scott pitched the final two innings to earn the win.
"Kaleb came in and did a job," praised Yohman.
While Chambers is done pitching for the tournament, Scott was under 30 pitches in his two innings of work and is available for Sunday's game or another game, if needed.
"Kaleb can come back in relief. It was huge for him to be under 30 (pitches)," said Yohman.
Both teams also showed some fine defensive work, according to Yohman.
"Cole Shearer made a huge play in the hole and Braeden McKnight made a huge diving catch in center field," said Yohman, adding, "Brant hit another ball in the bottom of the seventh to dead center field to end the game. That would've been out at Hutchinson, but it's 405 feet to dead center and the center fielder made the catch."
