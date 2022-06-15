Tyler Sankovich's two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning Tuesday night was the deciding hit as Uniontown opened the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League season with a 3-1 victory at Belle Vernon.
The game was scoreless through four innings before Uniontown scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Hunter Chaikcic's single brought home CJ Gesk, who had doubled. Chaikcic then scored on Sankovich's home run.
Belle Vernon (4-1) scored in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jake Wessell's sacrifice fly plated Aidan Ochs.
Nick Kumor went the distance for the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.
Andrew Kostelnick took the loss. He allowed all three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Mark Toth pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.
