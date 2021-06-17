Uniontown manufactured single runs in the first and sixth innings, and Braeden O'Brien won a pitchers' duel against Charleroi's Lorenzo Glasser for a 2-0 victory Wednesday night in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
The game was played at Laurel Highlands with Hutchinson Park unavailable.
The two pitchers allowed nine hits between them and one walk each. They combined to strand 12 runners.
Uniontown, with a late start because of Laurel Highlands' playoff run, is 2-0 and O'Brien has both victories.
"Braeden is stepping up for us. He is taking advantage of an opportunity," said Uniontown manager Brad Yohman. "And, hats off to the kid (Glasser) who threw for them. We found a way to scratch out two runs."
"It was definitely a pitchers' duel," said Charleroi assistant coach Jeff Lessman.
Both pitchers' pitch counts were in the 80s after the sixth inning, but O'Brien was efficient enough in the seventh inning for the complete-game victory.
Remington Lessman lined out to Uniontown shortstop Ty Sankovich to open the seventh inning. Hunter Mamie struck out swinging for the second out.
Joey Versharen kept the visitors' hopes alive with a single, but O'Brien ended the game with his fifth strikeout.
"After the single in the top of the seventh, Braeden basically had another hitter for him," explained Yohman. "For Braeden to go the distance and save arms for us, that was big."
Charleroi didn't make it easy for O'Brien, though. The visitors had at least runner on base in all but the fourth inning.
Charleroi threatened in the third inning after Colton Palonder was hit on the top of his helmet with one out. Keaton Riley kept the inning alive with an infield single.
But, O'Brien left the runners stranded with a pop out to third base and a line out to shortstop.
Andrew Mackey walked with one out in the sixth inning and move to second on Chad Behrendt's single. But, a nifty defensive play by second baseman Santino Marra closed the threat.
Marra fielded Gianni Cantini's ground ball, swipe-tagged Behrendt and threw to first for an inning-ending double play.
"We had only two runners at second base. When you play an older team like this, getting to second base is a present," said Jeff Lessman.
O'Brien allowed just four hits and one walk, hit two batters, stranded seven runners and struck out four.
Glasser was equally effective, stranding five runners on five hits and one walk. However, two of those hits drove in runs.
Marra opened the bottom of the first inning with a single and then stole second base. Ty Sankovich grounded out to the pitcher and Marra alertly moved to third base.
Cole Shearer ripped a drive down to first base. Lessman was able to stop the ball, but Shearer hustled down the line for a run-scoring single.
"Cole Shearer had a good at-bat for our first run," said Yohman.
Uniontown added a second run in the sixth inning when Tyler Becker doubled with two outs and hustled home on Kaleb Scott's single to left field.
"The insurance run was big. Sometimes you have to figure it out ugly," said Yohman.
Lessman believes the young Charleroi squad will improve as the season progresses towards the league tournament.
"We're still developing. We have no seniors to-be. We're getting the pitcher. We're getting defense. We need to hit," said Lessman.
With only two games in the books, Uniontown has a busy schedule ahead before the regular season closes around the Fourth of July. The tight schedule means more opportunities to step up like O'Brien has done.
"We have some guys who can throw, but it's an opportunity for a guy to step up and see who can jump up and fill in," said Yohman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.