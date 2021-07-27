Norchester took control with a second-inning grand slam by Samuel Morris and went on to defeat Uniontown, 13-3 in six innings, in the Pennsylvania State American Legion Baseball Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Boyertown.
The loss eliminates Uniontown as it finishes the double-elimination event with a 2-2 record.
Winning pitcher Kyle O’Connor went the distance, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts to help Norchester reach the final.
Norchester scored twice in the first inning off losing pitcher Kaleb Scott.
Uniontown answered with a run in the top of the second when Santino Marra walked and scored on Tyler Becker’s double, but Morris’ grand slam put Norchester up 6-1 in the bottom of the inning and it pulled away from there.
Norchester scored four more runs in the third to up 10-1 with Uniontown manager Brad Yohman bringing in Braeden McKnight to relieve Scott during the inning.
Scott’s two-run double pulled Uniontown to within 10-3 in the fourth. Becker also smacked a double in the inning.
Norchester tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the frame and scored once off reliever Cole Shearer in the sixth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
Ethan Sabatino had a double, two singles, two RBIs and two runs, and Aaron Kirby also had three hits in Norchester’s 14-hit attack.
Becker doubled twice and Marra and Scott each also added a double for Uniontown. Ty Sankovich’s single was Uniontown’s only other hit.
Uniontown, which finished in first place in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League and won the Region 6 tournament as the top seed, opened the state tournament with a 3-2, nine-inning, walk-off win over Claysburg on Saturday.
Uniontown fell to Paxton, 7-2, on Sunday to drop into the losers’ bracket but stayed alive Monday with a 14-4, six-inning win over French Creek Valley.
