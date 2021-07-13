Uniontown belted out 15 hits and Joe Chambers and Braeden McKnight combined on a three-hitter Monday night for a 9-0 victory at Belle Vernon in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
Uniontown improves to 9-1, while Belle Vernon goes to 5-6 with regular season play scheduled to end Tuesday night.
The visitors scored in each of the first five innings, holding leads of 2-0, 4-0, 7-0, 8-0 and 9-0.
Cole Shearer led the attack for Uniontown with a double, single and three RBI. Santino Marra had a double and single, while Ty Sankovich finished with a triple and single. Ty Becker had a pair of singles, and Brant Bonadio doubled.
Chambers started and pitched four innings for the win, allowing just one hit with three walks and five strikeouts. McKnight allowed two hits in the final three innings with one walk and two strikeouts.
Andrew Kostelnik took the loss, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 12 hits in 4.2 innings of work. He walked one and struck out one.
Xander Zilka (double), Dan Olbrys (single), and Zach Kutek (single) accounted for Belle Vernon's three hits.
Fayette County League
Mill Run 4, Fayette Raiders 0 -- Mill Run's Bill Bendis picked up where he left off when the game was suspended to earn the victory over the Raiders.
The veteran left-hander started the game that was suspended after two innings with the Millers leading 1-0 and returned to the mound for a combined five innings of work. He allowed two hits, walked one and struck out five.
Jimmy Malone pitched the final two innings. He gave up one hit and struck out three.
Mill Run's Logan Kemp's double that scored a pair in the fifth inning was the only extra-base hit of the game. Mill Run's other two runs were unearned.
Anthony Dellapenna also returned to the mound after starting the suspended game. He pitched five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Mill Run improves to 10-2 with three games remaining. Fayette slips to 3-9 with three games left in its fight for the fourth and final playoff berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.