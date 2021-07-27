Uniontown staved off elimination in the Pennsylvania State American Legion Baseball Tournament Monday afternoon with a 14-4 victory in six innings over French Creek Valley.
Uniontown advances to play Tuesday at either 3:45 or 6:45 p.m., pending the opponent.
Uniontown came out swinging, posting three runs in the top of the first inning.
“Getting the 3-0 lead was huge. It allowed us to settle into the game,” said Uniontown manager Brad Yohman. “We put up runs in the first four innings.”
Uniontown’s lead grew to 5-0 after two innings and 7-0 after three innings.
French Creek Valley responded in a big way in the top of the fourth inning on Henry Shaffer’s inside-the-park grand slam.
“The bases were loaded and (Shaffer) hit it to dead center. We were in a shift and he hit a ball to the perfect spot, the deepest corner of the park,” said Yohman.
Uniontown answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning on Kaleb Scott’s three-run home run.
“To our kids’ credit, they answered back. Kaleb Scott hits a three-run home run to negate the momentum from the top of the fourth,” said Yohman. “Kaleb is one of our 19-year-olds. He put a good shot on the ball. It was a great moment for Kaleb.”
Scott’s shot ended Walker Cunningham’s day. The starter allowed 10 runs on 11 hits with four walks, one hit batter and five strikeouts in four innings.
“I understand Cunningham is their ace. He had a little run on his fastball. We made him work. We scored runs in the first four innings,” said Yohman.
Uniontown invoked the mercy rule with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning after scoring four runs.
Braeden O’Brien made the most of his first start in over two weeks by throwing a complete game. He allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in six innings.
“Braeden’s (pitch) count was getting up in the 90s in the top of the sixth, so it was a big job for the offense to close it out for Braeden,” said Yohman. “Braeden was efficient and in control the whole game.
“It was his first time on the mound in more than a couple weeks. He filled out the strike zone early. Braeden threw outs for us.”
Uniontown pounded out 14 hits in the win.
Alex McClain finished with a double, two singles, two RBI and a run scored. Brant Bonadio had three singles, drove in a run and scored a run.
Santino Marra also had three singles, scoring a run and driving in three. Ty Sankovich added three singles, two RBI and two runs scored.
Cole Shearer finished with a double, single, two RBI and three runs scored. Scott added a single to his three-run home run and scored three runs.
“The boys really responded. It was a great day for us today,” praised Yohman. “Everybody took a great at-bat for us today.”
Although Yohman wasn’t sure who’d Uniontown was going to play, he was certain of one fact.
“We know for sure we move on to tomorrow for the first time in my career,” said Yohman. “It’s a great, great feeling to be going into Day 4.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.