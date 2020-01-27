Tickets for Wednesday's Laurel Highlands at Uniontown boys basketball game are sold out.
No tickets will be available at the door and only those holding tickets will be permitted entrance into the gymnasium.
The boys junior varsity game begins at 5:45 p.m. with the varsity game to follow at 7:30.
