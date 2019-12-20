Mya Murray inched closer to 1,000-career points, as the Uniontown senior scored 25 points, but Penn-Trafford was too strong in an 82-37 win on Thursday in Section 3-AAAAA action at Penn-Trafford High School.
Murray, who will play for Brown University next year, is 21 points shy of the milestone. The Lady Red Raiders (1-2, 1-5) are at McKeesport (2-1, 4-2) on Monday in non-section play at 7 p.m.
The Lady Warriors (2-1, 4-2) held a 23-11 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring Uniontown, 30-11, in the second, had a 53-22 halftime advantage. The home team had a 13-8 edge in the third and a 16-7 advantage in the fourth.
Penn-Trafford’s Allie Prady was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points. Teammates Bella Long (14), Morgan Hilty (12) and Kenzie Powell (10) were also in double figures.
