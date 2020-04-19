Every area high school is going through a similar situation as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
With schools currently closed, students are taking online classes, working out on their own in their respective sports and trying to survive mentally while being isolated for the most part from their classmates, teachers, friends and relatives.
Uniontown Area School District took a step to connect with student-athletes and their parents through a Zoom discussion held on Thursday, hosted by D.J. Burns, Administrator for Athletics, Student Services, & Analytics/PIMS at the school.
“We just wanted to check in with our student-athletes, coaches, and families. We wanted to see how they were holding up and if there was any way we could help,” said Burns, who added it was a private discussion not for public consumption.
Burn said the reason for the session was for “the physical, mental, emotional and social well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and their families.”
The goal, according to Burns, was “understanding the pain points of the spring athletic season being cancelled and having to quarantine, to see if we could provide some solutions or relief.
“I personally can’t imagine any of my sports seasons being cancelled when I was an athlete, especially as a senior. I know there are more important issues right now than sports, but this is my lane. This is where I know I can help.”
Burns thought the discussion went well.
“There was a lot of engagement from the student-athletes, coaches, and family members,” he said. “There were a lot of great ideas generated for how the athletic department can help. There was certainly a lot of encouragement and tips being offered in how they’re currently using their time. I’m very grateful for those who were able to show up.”
Burns pointed out the consensus was most “thought we should use the school’s athletic website (www.UASDAthletics.com) to provide content that fills their everyday life when it comes to sports such as workouts, mental conditioning tips, recruiting strategies, personal development, and peak performance — all in ways that they can apply the content from home.”
Burns said he will start posting content early next week.
“And, of course, we wanted them to know they can reach out to us to talk anytime,” he added.
Burns wasn’t sure if another Zoom session would be held, leaving that up to those involved.
“If they want to hold another Zoom, I’ll definitely have one,” he said. “But, we hope to have valuable content and solutions for them going forward. Today was more about seeing what they were going through and what they needed.”
While some states may soon move to slowly opening back up to a normal level, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf stated on Friday everything will be status quo in Pennsylvania for at least another week and that the process could be lengthy.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” Burns said. “There’s a lot of fear. There’s a lot of social isolation. We don’t have all the answers. We’re just trying to be there for one another.
“This will all be over one day and I want the student-athletes and coaches I work for to know they can come through this physically, mentally, emotionally and socially stronger. I don’t want this to limit their vision for the future. I don’t want this to dull their self-confidence.
“I don’t want this to be a setback. I want it to be a setup for whatever it is they want to do with their lives.”
