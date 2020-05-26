Uniontown High School has a rich history of some fine football players wearing the Maroon and White, and one of those is the late Steve “Moose” Delligatti.
Delligatti was a solid offensive lineman for UHS in the 1940s. He played in 1944 for coach Lou Weitzel and the Red Raiders posted a record of 5-3-1. Gene Dugan took over the UHS coaching reins in 1945 and the Red Raiders posted a record of 2-5-2. Delligatti garnered honorable mention All-Fayette County honors as a senior.
He also played basketball at Uniontown under J.S. “Bus” Albright on teams that went 8-4 in Section 9 in 1944-45 and 7-3 in Section 8 in 1945-46. After a stint in the Army, Delligatti played football at Potomac State in West Virginia before playing at Kansas State for two years. Delligatti played offensive guard for Bill Meek at K-State. The Wildcats went 1-7-1 in 1951 and 1-9 in 1952.
The late Dr. Kenneth E. Leistner, who passed away in 2019, used to write articles for a site called Helmet Hut. He mentioned Delligatti and K-State in a column from 2008.
“With no real ties to the school, I always look forward to Kansas State winning. Steve Delligatti and I would often talk ‘K-State football’ and football as it’s played in various parts of the country. Steve was fortunate to have been recruited out of Uniontown, a typical Western Pennsylvania coal and steel mill town approximately 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Steve was short, stocky, and tough, a perfect interior lineman who could play on both sides of the football.
“Delligatti decades later became a patient of mine. It is poignant that Steve Delligatti was on Kansas State teams that were growing into a successful unit. Like many, if not most of the collegiate football coaches of the 1950s and early 1960s, head coach Bill Meek was a former serviceman. The level of discipline and the physical demands that each player faced was infinitely more stringent relative to today’s player because those former military men utilized many of the same core principles as the foundation of their football programs. Hard and sometimes harsh physical training, running, and drills that might today seem to border on abuse were standard and in fact, welcomed by the players because we knew it would benefit us during the most crucial points in any game. The insistence upon working as a team, displaying mutual respect, and a higher standard of daily behavior on and off the field than that expected of the typical college student, was a constant and the backbone of the value system that each of us carried forward into ‘life’ once our football playing days ended. The simplicity of the white helmet with a purple one-inch center stripe that Steve wore at K-State is a reminder of those days, those values, and the unfortunate change that today’s game often reflects.”
After graduating from Kansas State in 1954. Delligatti moved his family to Long Island and became a teacher and assistant football coach at Oceanside High School. He was an assistant for five years before becoming head coach of the Sailors. In four seasons he went 14-19-2 before taking the head coaching job at Newfield High School in Selden, N.Y. From 1964 to 1969 Delligatti posted a record of 19-28-1 at Newfield.
Delligatti became offensive coordinator at C.W. Post (now Long Island University) in 1970. He remained there until 1972 and helped lead them to an 8-2 record and Boardwalk Bowl appearance in 1971 when they went 8-2.
In 1973 Delligatti returned to Newfield as head coach and compiled a record of 19-14-3 and captured two league titles in 1974 and 1975. He became head coach at Centerreach High School in 1974 where he compiled a record of 16-10-1. Delligatti returned to the college ranks in 1980 as offensive line coach at Division III Hofstra and remained there until 1989. He retired from teaching in 1993.
One of Delligatti’s coaching highlights was coaching in the Suffolk County Long Island North South All Star game in July of 1978.
Bob DeRosa, who served as a longtime assistant coach under Delligatti, reflected on his 34 year friendship with him.
“The thing about Steve that got through was he was no nonsense in practice by the players or the coaches,” DeRosa recalled. “He had a way about him, you paid attention. He probably was one of the most respected coaches on Long Island, especially during that time period. He was a gentleman.
“He probably was one of the most respected coaches not only by the players, but fellow coaches.”
Delligatti was inducted into the Newfield Football Hall of Fame in 2014. He passed away on Aug. 10, 1999 at the age of 71.
