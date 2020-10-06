Riley Baker had four kills and six digs to help Uniontown defeated host Brownsville, 3-0, in a non-section girls volleyball match Monday night.
The Lady Raiders won by scores of 25-21, 25-9 and 25-20.
Tyannah Eddings added 11 assists for Uniontown (3-5), which also got four blocks from Brianna Girard, five kills from Cassidy VanSickle and six digs from Sequoia Dunlap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.