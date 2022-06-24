Uniontown swept a Fayette County American Legion Baseball League doubleheader Thursday night with a pair of shutouts against Belle Vernon at DiVirgilio Complex.
Uniontown won the opening game, 4-0, and completed the sweep with a 5-0 victory.
Uniontown (6-0) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning in the first game, and single runs in the bottom of the second and fifth innings.
Braeden O'Brien doubled in the victory and Ty Sankovich, Joe Chambers and O'Brien all drove in one run.
Devan Krivosky went the distance for the win, allowing just one hit, a single by Dominic von Fradenburgh, with one walk and three strikeouts.
Jake Mima started and took the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks in two innings. Mima struck out one.
Mark Toth pitched the final four innings, giving up one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
Uniontown scored all five runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the second game. Sankovich drove in two of the runs with a double.
Nick Kumor went the distance for the win, giving up doubles to Aidan Ochs and Evan Morrow. He struck out 12 and walked one.
Matt Bamford took the loss for Belle Vernon (4-5). He worked 6.2 innings and allowed three unearned runs on two hits with four walks and 11 strikeouts. Andrew Kostelnik picked up the final out with a strikeout, but not before he allowed two unearned runs on two hits.
Fayette County League
M&R Transit 10, Mill Run 0 -- M&R Transit pounded out 12 hits against for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory.
M&R Transit (7-1) scored three runs in the top of the first inning. The lead grew to 7-0 in the second inning. The visitors increased the advantage to 9-0 after three innings and closed the scoring with a solo run in the fourth inning.
Willie Palmer led the visitors with two doubles, a single and an RBI. Chad Petrush had a two-run double and a run-scoring double. Andino Vecchiolla and Garrett Myers both finished with a double, single and RBI. Nate Zimcosky added a two-run triple and RBI single.
Santino Marra pitched the final four innings for the win. He allowed just one hit, a single by losing pitcher Bill Bendis in the third inning, struck out three and walked one.
Mill Run (2-5) committed four errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.