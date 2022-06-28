HOPWOOD -- Uniontown put up eight runs in the first inning Monday night and cruised to a 10-0 victory in the opening game of a Fayette County American Legion Baseball League doubleheader against Smithfield-Fairchance.
Smithfield-Fairchance starting pitcher Dylan Shea retired the first two Uniontown batters on infield ground outs.
Ty Sankovich started the rally with a two-out walk. Brant Bonadio walked and Alex McClain singled just out of the reach of shortstop Nate McCusker to score Sankovich.
Braeden O'Brien dumped a single into shallow right field to keep the inning alive. Joe Chambers' single scored Bonadio and McClain, and sent O'Brien to third.
Courtesy runner Devan Krivosky broke for second and the throw was in time for the out, but the ball was not held and O'Brien scored on the error.
A walk and infield error loaded the bases and Patrick Cavanagh walked in a run.
The lineup turned over with Christian Thomas' infield single, bringing home another run. Nick Kumor's second at-bat in the inning produced a two-run double.
John Skochelak came on in relief of Shea and closed the inning with a strikeout.
"We can't do that with any team, especially that team. They know how to move runners and score runners," Smithfield-Fairchance manager Bill Simpson said of the big inning.
"Scoring runs in the first inning is nice. It makes it real easy," said Joe Bonadio, who filled in while manager Brad Yohman is out of town.
Skochelak settled things down for the visitors with the help of a double play and pickoff at first base.
McClain singled with one out in the bottom of the second inning, but was erased on an inning-ending double play with second baseman Gavin Smith taking the unassisted out at second base and throwing to first to get O'Brien.
D'Amico singled with one out in the fifth inning, but was caught leaning by Skochelak. First baseman Jerrett Dempsey threw to Smith for the out.
Skochelak retired Uniontown in order in the fourth inning.
Uniontown scored in the fifth inning after McClain doubled down the left field line with two outs and scored on O'Brien's single.
The mercy rule was enacted in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ben Diamond was safe on an infield error with one out and pinch-runner Shane Layton went to second on Cavanagh's single.
Thomas then brought home the game-ending run with a single.
Bonadio said it's not the first game Uniontown was unable to build off an early lead with a knock-out punch.
"When they switched pitchers, that changed things," said Bonadio. "We've done that all season. When you get a team down like that, you have to put them away.
"When you look at the innings we didn't do anything, you have to put the throttle down and put them away."
Skochelak allowed two runs on four hits in 4.2 innings of relief. The left-hander struck out three and didn't walk a batter.
"I think the guys start off tight. Johnny came in, threw strikes, let our fielders make the plays, and they did," said Simpson.
Smithfield-Fairchance (3-7) was unable to put together much offense against Chambers and relief pitcher Braeden McKnight.
Chambers gave up just two hits and walked one in 5.2 innings of work. He struck out 10, including the side in the second and fourth innings and both batters he faced in the sixth inning.
"(Chambers') curve ball is something else. All of our hitters looked like they were dancing up there," said Simpson, adding, "Joe won the battle this time, for sure."
McKnight struck out the only batter he faced.
"Joe's done a good job all year between high school and Legion. He has a nice curve ball," said Bonadio.
The nightcap had a strange finish with Uniontown awarded a forfeit after a Smithfield-Fairchance player and coach were ejected before the bottom of the fifth inning with the home team leading 3-0.
The visitors' lineup card did not list any substitutes, so the game was called and Uniontown was awarded the victory.
Uniontown's three runs came on McClain's three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.
