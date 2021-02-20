Uniontown and Belle Vernon finished back-to-back virtual swim meets Wednesday night with the same results, the Lady Raiders eking out a win and the Leopards securing a solid victory.
The Uniontown girls held on for a 71-68 win over the Lady Leopards on the strength of a number of second-place finishes, while the Belle Vernon boys defeated the Red Raiders, 81-56.
Elizabeth Franks (100 butterfly, 1:32.04) and Haylee Syner (500 freestyle, 8:00.84), along with the 200 freestyle relay of Madelyn King, Ryleigh Kelley, Kyleigh Kelley and Morgan Metts (2:01.98), finished first for Uniontown.
Melina Stratigos (200 freestyle, 2:09.68; 100 freestyle, 59.45), Delaney Patterson (200 IM, 2:21.78; 100 breaststroke, 1:12.85), and Marlee Davis (50 freestyle, 27.56; 1:10.94) had first-place finishes for Belle Vernon.
Davis, Stratigos, Patterson and Mackenzie Martin won the 200 medley relay in 2:15.12, and Martyna Maley, Maya Engstrom, Davis and Patterson finished first in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:28.68.
The Leopards’ Ian Shahan (100 freestyle, 47.73) and Sam West (500 freestyle, 5:07.87) won in WPIAL automatic qualifying times. West also finished first in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.56.
Jake Wessel (200 IM, 2:34.92), Garrett Ursiny (50 freestyle, 23.86), Nick Reda (100 breaststroke, 1:13.17), and the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.68) also finished first for the Leopards.
The Red Raiders’ Logan Voytish won the 100 butterfly in 56.62 seconds to meet the automatic qualifying standard. Dalton Grimes (200 freestyle, 1:59.70) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.98) hit the WPIAL second standard with their winning times. The Red Raiders also won the 200 medley relay in 1:49.79.
Uniontown faced Elizabeth Forward on Feb. 12 with the Lady Warriors taking the victory, 84-58, and the boys finishing in a tie, 68-68.
Elizabeth Forward had first-place performances from the 200 medley relay (2:02.17), Natalie Glessner (200 freestyle, 2:03.19; 500 freestyle, 5:23.12), Hailey Yurkovich (EF) 2:18.47, Riley McLaughlin (50 freestyle, 26.14; diving, 131.25), and Maddy McClain (100 butterfly, 1:08.76).
Morgan Metts (100 freestyle, 1:02.21), the 200 freestyle relay of Syner, Kyleigh Kelley, Metts and King (2:08.12), Shelby Tressler (100 backstroke, 1:33.39), and the 400 freestyle relay of King, Kyleigh Kelley, Zaya McCune and Metts (4:53.97) finished first for Uniontown.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis had a pair of solid performances in the 100 butterfly (1:02.02) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.75).
The Red Raiders’ Grimes (200 freestyle, 2:00.31), Jacob Schiffbauer (200 IM, 2:14.99), and Colby Voyten (50 freestyle, 25.82) all had individual first-place finishes. Uniontown swept the relays.
The Warriors’ Ethan Glessner (diving, 105.30; 100 backstroke, 1:04.98), Kaden Faychak (100 freestyle, 51.21; 100 breaststroke, 1:05.53), and Tony Kelly (500 freestyle, 5:40.12) won their events.
