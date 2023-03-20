Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky has heard all season long how bright the future is for his youthful boys basketball team with its one senior starter.
The present has turned out to be quite sparkling as well.
The Red Raiders (23-5) will play WPIAL champion Lincoln Park (28-1) at Charleroi High School tonight at 7 p.m. for a spot in the PIAA Class AAAA championship game.
Uniontown earned that right by upending WPIAL runner-up North Catholic, 55-54, in a state quarterfinal thriller on Friday night thanks to senior Bakari Wallace’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“Everybody keeps talking about how good we’re going to be in the next couple years but the opportunity is in front of us right now,” Kezmarsky said. “We’re playing to go to the state championship.
“There’s nobody that thought that was possible for us at the beginning of the year and almost no one thought we’d win this game (vs. North Catholic) after losing to them by 15 points the last time and almost no one thought we’d beat Berks (Catholic) in the first (state) game.
“That’s a credit to these kids and also our great coaching staff.”
This will be Uniontown’s eighth playoff game. Wallace is happy to close his career on such a successful postseason run.
“We hadn’t done that well in the playoffs the last couple years,” Wallace said, “so to make it this far my senior year feels really good.”
Wallace and fellow seniors Levi Garner and Taevian Richardson have played a key role for the Red Raiders along with junior starters Jamire Braxton and K’Adrian McLee and sophomore starters Notorious Grooms and Calvin Winfrey III.
“This is such a great group of kids with no selfishness whatsoever,” Kezmarsky said.
Friday’s victory was one for the ages. North Catholic had broken a 52-52 tie with two free throws by Andrew Maddalon with 2.5 seconds left. McLee inbounded to Winfrey who passed to Wallace who’s long 3-pointer hit nothing but net.
“To win a game like that to get to the final four in the state, that’s crazy,” said Kezmarsky who lauded the support his program has received from the fans and administration after the victory over the Trojans.
“We have the greatest fans and the players really appreciate it. And then to see Dr. (Charles D.) Machesky, our superintendent, in there handing game balls out is why Uniontown basketball is what it is.”
Uniontown will be making its first state final four appearance since 2002.
Lincoln Park defeated Laurel Highlands, 69-66, to reach the semifinals. The Panthers’ lone loss came against WPIAL Class AAAAAA champion Central Catholic, 54-49, in the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College on Jan. 14.
