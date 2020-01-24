Uniontown has been one of the hottest boys basketball teams in the WPIAL. Now the Red Raiders will get to show what they can do on a big stage.
Uniontown will participate in the Pittsburgh Hall of Fame Classic on Sunday as part of Pittsburgh Basketball Club Hall of Fame week. The Red Raiders (13-1) are slated to play another Class AAAA power, Ambridge (10-3), at 4:30 p.m. during a five-game slate.
The event begins with the Pittsburgh High School Basketball Classic on Saturday which also consists of five games at Montour, including Class AAAA Mount Pleasant (9-7) vs. Class AAAAAA Seneca Valley at 6 p.m.
“They talked to us about it and said they’d be honored for us to come and I said this is a great event and we’d love to play in it,” Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said. “It’s a good opportunity for our players to showcase themselves for everyone there, which will probably include a lot of college coaches. It’s an exhibition game but it’s an important game. It could affect playoff seedings.”
The game will come during a tough stretch in Uniontown’s schedule. The first-place Red Raiders play at second-place Belle Vernon in an important Section 3-AAAA match-up tonight.
“Clearly that’s what they’re focused on 100 percent right now, only Belle Vernon,” Kezmarsky said of his squad. “The kids know how huge each section game is. Then on Saturday we’ll turn our attention to Ambridge.”
After the Leopards and the Bridgers, Uniontown hosts Ringgold in another key section clash Tuesday then comes right back the next night with the first of its annual two-game series with crosstown rival Laurel Highlands at A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
