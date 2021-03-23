Three Uniontown Area High School students will be taking their athletic talents to the collegiate level at Converse College after signing national letters of intent.
Seniors Karsyn Lucy, Nathan Lucy and Caitlin Michelangelo will all head down south to Spartanburg, South Carolina this fall.
Karsyn Lucy will join the Acrobatics & Tumbling Team (an NCAA emerging sport in all three divisions) at Converse. Currently, approximately 35 schools offer the sport and Converse is ranked sixth in the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association’s national pre-season polls.
Karsyn comes from a gymnastics background, collecting many gold, silver, and bronze medals, earning several individual event titles, and even the all-around West Virginia State Championship in 2015.
Karsyn plans to study biochemistry, on the pre-medical track, and has also been accepted to the Nisbet Honors Program. The daughter of Christopher and Heather Lucy lives in Chalk Hill and has an older sister, Devyn.
Nathan Lucy will join the cross country and track & field teams at Converse. This is a monumental situation as Converse will expand its undergraduate residential program from single-gender to co-ed this fall.
Nathan was the first male athlete in history to commit to Converse. He has been running cross country and track since junior high school. Nathan’s accomplishments include cross country all-county team for two years, cross country WPIAL qualifier for three years, 800 meter relay track WPIAL qualifier, and track all-county for one year.
Nathan plans to study in the pre-physical therapy program. The son of Timothy and Dayna Lucy, he lives in Markleysburg and has a younger sister, Kenzy.
Michelangelo will also join the cross country and track & field teams at Converse. Michelangelo has been a member of the Uniontown cross country team since junior high, running for the past six years. Her accomplishments include cross country WPIAL qualifier for four years and all-county team her senior season. Michelangelo’s other athletic endeavors include the track & field team for four years, varsity soccer team for two years, and swim team for three years. She plans to study biology, preparing for the pre-dentistry program.
The daughter of Jennifer Michelangelo, she has two older brothers, Tyler and Matthew.
