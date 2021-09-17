Uniontown finished strong to pull out a thrilling 3-2 win over visiting Laurel Highlands in a Section 3-AAA girls volleyball clash Thursday night.
In a back-and-forth battle, the Lady Raiders knocked off the defending section champions by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 17-25 and 15-7.
Riley Baker paced Uniontown with seven kills and eight assists. The Lady Raiders also got 12 digs and seven aces from Sequoia Dunlap, 13 digs from Naveah McCargo and eight assists from Abby Wystepek.
California 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- Tayla Pascoe totaled seven kills, 14 digs and nine aces as California cruised past visiting Geibel Catholic in Section 2-A action.
Scores were 25-15, 25-17 and 25-15.
Jordyn Cruse contributed 16 digs and three aces for California, which also got 11 assists from Jenna Dixon, seven assists from Gianna Grillo, four kills from Rakiyah Porter, three kills from Alexis Sherman and four aces from Bella Colditz.
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Jensyn Hartman piled up 22 kills and Braylin Salisbury totaled 11 kills, 10 service points and three blocks as the undefeated Lady Commodores breezed by the Lady Rockets in a non-section match.
Frazier (3-0, 5-0) won by scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-20.
The Lady Commodores also got 30 assists from Gracen Hartman, 28 digs from Molly Yauch and 18 service points from Grace Vaughn.
Anna Uveges had seven blocks and five kills and Kayla Larkin contributed three kills and 13 service points for Jefferson Morgan (3-2, 3-2). The Lady Rockets also got six aces, two kills and a block from Ali Ostrich, three blocks and two kills from Isabelle Bazzoli and five digs from Finley Kramer.
Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0 -- The Lady Maples knocked off the host Lady Rangers in Section 2-A action.
Mapletown swept to victory by the scores, 25-7, 25-18, 25-22.
Macee Cree led the Lady Maples (3-0, 4-0) with 30 assists, three aces and six digs. Taylor Dusenberry finished with nine kills, 12 digs and three aces. Ella Menear had a double-double with 11 kills and 12 digs. Riley Pekar had three aces and 12 digs, and Krista Wilson added 11 kills and three aces.
West Greene 3, Avella 1 -- London Whipkey rang up 12 kills and BreAnn Jackson had 40 assists as the Lady Pioneers knocked off visiting Avella in a Section 2-A match.
West Greene (1-2, 3-2) won by scores of 25-20, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-20.
Mackenzie Wise recorded nine kills and Sophia Plock and Kasie Meek added seven apiece for the Lady Pioneers who also got five digs from both Anna Durbin and Olivia Kiger.
Carmichaels 3, Charleroi 0 -- Kendall Ellsworth turned in a strong overall performance with 27 assists, 19 digs, 15 service points and four aces as the Lady Mikes swept visiting Charerloi in a Section 3-AA match.
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-22.
Beth Cree led the Lady Mikes’ offensive assault with 17 kills and Ashton Batis followed with eight. Carmichaels also got 10 service points from Aliyah Thomas, 10 digs from Carlee Roberts, four aces from Emy Mejia and three blocks from Mikayla Andrews.
Carmichaels travels to Beth-Center for another section match Tuesday.
Waynesburg Central 3, Beth-Center 0 -- Morgan Stephenson had seven kills and five digs as the Lady Raiders remained unbeaten with a Section 3-AA sweep of the host Lady Bulldogs.
Madison McMaster added six aces and Paige Jones contributed seven digs for Waynesburg, which won by scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-10.
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Lady Colonials rolled past visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 3-AAA match.
AG won by scores of 25-9, 25-18, 25-22.
Lindsay Nagy led the Lady Leopards (0-3, 2-3) with three kills, Gianna Anderson had five digs and Ally Sedlak added three aces. Nina Francia was Belle Vernon’s assist leader.
Girls soccer
Connellsville 5, Greensburg Salem 1 -- Mary Kate Lape scored three goals and the Lady Falcons remained undefeated in Section 2-AAA with a win over the visiting Lady Lions.
Lape scored the opening goal with 35:11 remaining in the first half off an assist by Nevaeh Hamborsky and Bailey Trainor found the net 2:13 later to make it 2-0.
Greensburg Salem (1-2, 1-3) sliced the lead in half on Kylie Smith’s goal 11:11 before halftime.
Connellsville (4-0, 4-1) gradually pulled away in the second half getting unassisted goals from Lape at 36:10 and 13:05 and one from Hamborsky with 8:23 remaining.
Lady Falcons goalkeeper Madison Kinneer made six saves while Greensburg’s Jordyn Anderson stopped eight shots.
Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Morgan Einodshofer scored five goals, including four in the first half, in the Lady Leopards' Section 3-AAA victory at Albert Gallatin.
Laurel Lehnhardt netted two goals in the first half for Belle Vernon (2-2-0, 5-2-0). Kataira Rhodes, Ava Scalise, Chloe Morgan and Adeline Guess each scored a goal.
Victoria Rodriguez made four saves to preserve the shutout.
Albert Gallatin goes to 0-4-0 in the section and 1-4-0 overall.
Laurel Highlands 3, Trinity 1 -- Jocelyn Radcliffe scored a pair of goals to spark the Fillies to a Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Trinity.
Laurel Highlands (3-1, 4-1) also got a goal from Elle Mancini. The Fillies remain one game in back of first-place Connellsville.
Alyssa Clutter scored the lone goal for the Lady Hillers (1-2, 1-3).
Boys soccer
Ringgold 4, Uniontown 0 -- The Rams received goals from four different players for a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
Nick Evans, Noah Barno, Ben Daskivich and Shane Seiler scored a goal apiece for the Rams (2-3-0, 2-3-0). Uniontown slides to 0-5-0 in the section and 2-5-0 overall.
